STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

AMBER ALERT EXERCISE

On Thursday, May 12th, 2022 between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm, an exercise of the Vermont AMBER Alert System will be conducted by the Vermont Department of Public Safety. The exercise will test the functionality of various components of Vermont’s AMBER Alert system. Specifically, the VT-Alert system will send messages to the thousands of subscribers, the Vermont Agency of Transportation message boards will be populated with exercise information and VT Lottery will activate their system to message their signs, tickets and kiosks. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) will also be utilized to send test messages to TV and radio stations. As in the past, the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will not be utilized.

Please note that during this exercise phone alerts will only occur for those who have signed up for VT-ALERT. Anyone who wishes to receive AMBER Alerts and BLUE Alerts in the future, including the latest up-to-date information at the time of the alert, can register for a free account by going to the website at https://vem.vermont.gov/vtalert or by clicking on the link https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085617457#/signup

For further questions about the exercise please contact:

Vermont State Police Lt. Shawn Loan

Director, Vermont Intelligence Center

Shawn.Loan@Vermont.gov

Det. Sgt. Julie Sullivan

Vermont State Police

Vermont Intelligence Center

188 Harvest Lane

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 872-6110 Office

(802) 872-6118 Direct

(802) 595-1696 Cell

(802) 872-6125 Fax

julie.sullivan@vermont.gov