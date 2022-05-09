Kansas Legal Services Seeks an Executive Director

Kansas Legal Services (KLS) seeks an Executive Director. KLS is a nonprofit law firm committed to providing equal access to justice for the most vulnerable Kansans. KLS operates 11 offices and provides services in all 105 Kansas counties. It has a budget of $8 million, supporting a staff of 100, including 45 attorneys.

KLS receives funding from the Legal Services Corporation and other sources, both public and private. The Executive Director reports directly to the Board of Directors.

The KLS Executive Director is responsible for:

Providing vision and leadership for KLS staff with direction supplied by the KLS Board of Directors.

Providing a public face for KLS that ensures confidence and competence in the organization and support for the mission of providing legal services to low income Kansans, and related efforts.

Managing the assets and resources of KLS in a manner that complies with the state and federal requirements and the generally accepted accounting principles.

Managing KLS programs to complete the requirements of current funding sources to ensure renewal, while continuing to find additional sources of income for KLS.

Expanding services for self-represented litigants through the KLS website, while maintaining a focus on the direct service needs of those eligible clients who cannot represent themselves.

About Kanas Legal Services:

Kansas Legal Services operates 11 offices statewide, in order to provide direct services in civil legal matters to vulnerable Kansans.

Services are provided to low income families and individuals and to seniors, in a variety of legal subject matters. KLS receives requests for assistance from 26,000 persons yearly and provides services to 16,000.

Our website provides a great deal of information on legal matters and was viewed by 372,000 people in 2021. Free online legal forms to meet specific legal needs are used by 7,000 self-represented litigants yearly.

KLS encourages the support of private attorneys in our work, through a statewide Private Attorney Involvement program. This program supports the involvement of all attorneys, from those just starting their legal carees to retired and inactive attorneys, seeking to give back to their communities.

KLS is governed by a 23-member Board of Directors made up of attorneys and client-eligible members from the service area. Attorney members are appointed by a statewide bar association or a law school. Client board members are financially eligible to receive program services at the time of their appointment to the board.

KLS' main areas of legal practice include Family Law, Housing, Senior Law and return to work issues. KLS focuses on helping survivors of domestic violence; protecting tenants from unlawful/unfair practices by landlords; foreclosures; and federal and state programs affecting disabled persons. KLS staff are court appointed to provide representation of criminal defendants and parties to CINC actions in some locations.

KLS operates a separate mediation program, Midland Mediation Services, which provides mediation services to various entities on a contractual basis.

Supporting the Executive Director, the KLS Leadership Team includes the Director of Advocacy and Complex Litigation, Director of Pro Bono Services, Senior Research Attorney, Director of Research and Program Development and Chief Financial Officer. The Staff consists of a dedicated team of approximately 100 employees, including 45 attorneys.

KLS has funding of $8 million, which includes $3 million from the Legal Services Corporation. Other funding comes from City and County contracts, federal, state, local and private funding, and other sources.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate should:

Demonstrate a passionate interest in the mission of KLS, a commitment to serving low income clients and communities and the ability to set a vision for the future of the organization.

Have experience managing successful legal services program, law firm or other highly regulated non-profit entity in a manner that demonstrates leadership skills.

Be available to travel throughout Kansas, possessing a knowledge of the diverse urban and rural populations within its borders.

Direct involvement and success in fundraising and other resource development, allowing them to meet additional legal needs through expanded resources.

Demonstrate knowledge of working effectively in a Board of Directors/Executive Director team, within a non-profit environment.

Possession of license to practice law in Kansas or the ability to become licensed in Kansas.

Evidence professionalism, good listening and problem solving skills and the ability to motivate others as personal characteristics.

Be a diversity champion.

Be knowledgeable about budget development, compliance with contract and grant management, financial oversight.

To Apply:

APPLICATION PROCESS Supporting the Board Search Committee in selecting a new Executive Director is Heather File, Human Resources Coordinator for Kansas Legal Services. Materials should be submitted electronically to fileh@klsinc.org .Candidates with questions about the position or process are encouraged to contact her at the email address above. This position will remain open until filled.

To receive full consideration, applicants must submit materials by June 10. Applicants are encouraged to submit a cover letter specifically explaining your interest in and qualifications for this position, along with your goals and vision for Kansas Legal Services under your leadership. A resume is required. You are encouraged to submit the names (and contact information) of three professional references.

The Board of Directors seeks to make a final decision in July, 2022, and to have the selected candidate join the organization during the fall of 2022, in order to complete a successful transition.

First round of interviews are planned for July 11-13, with a round of final interviews on July 25 – 26. Interested candidates should plan to be available during these times.

Salary depends on experience, within the public interest salary scale. KLS offers generous benefits, including medical, dental and vision plans; life and disability insurance; a retirement plan; paid leave; and an employee assistance program