NuZine Designs 23,500sf Showroom and Offices at 1385 Broadway for Fantasia Accessories
EINPresswire.com/ -- NuZine -- a New York-based WBE-certified company specializing in interior design and project management for commercial projects up to 50,000 square feet – announces the completion of 23,500 square feet of common areas, showrooms and executive offices, spanning the entire fourth floor of 1385 Broadway for Fantasia Accessories, Inc.
The comprehensive renovation project entailed the design of a kitchenette, ADA compliant bathrooms, and buyers’ lounge. In addition, NuZine created a palate for custom millwork throughout the various showrooms and common areas, as well as interior finishes reflecting the client’s own brand.
“It is always a pleasure working with a client with distinct ideas of which finishes and designs best reflect their company aesthetic,” pointed out Laura Reddy, NCIDQ, NuZine’s founder and CEO. “We were able to create a plan that holds true to the brand, while contemporizing some of the older details.”
New York-based Fantasia Accessories has been merchandising multiple branded, licensed, and private label collections for more than 40 years, and represents dozens of national brands, including such current collections as Nanette by Nanette Lepore, Lulu, Twig & Arrow, and On the Verge. The firm’s product categories encompass fashion handbags, belts accessories, hats, eyewear, and personal care and beauty items.
Adds, Eddie Azar, President, Fantasia Accessories, “Working together with NuZine has been a delightful experience. Laura’s organizational skills and her team’s follow-through are exemplary. The raw space was built out from scratch on time and in budget in under fourth months! Retailers visiting our showrooms have been raving over how beautiful they are. Thank you, Laura and Kerry on a job well done.”
The architect on the project was NTA Design Group, LLC. Also leading the project was IBS General Contractors. Fantasia Accessories, Inc. is relocating from 31 West 34th Street.
# # #
About NuZine:
NuZine is a full-service interior design firm, servicing commercial projects comprising 50,000 square feet and less. A WBE-certified company, NuZine excels in designing offices, showrooms, restaurants, retail, academic institutions, and a wide variety of other commercial spaces. Founded in 2013 by interior designer Laura Reddy, NCIDQ, NuZine takes a soup-to-nuts approach to the design experience, encompassing programming, concept design, schematic design, design development, and implementation. In addition to its design excellence and unparalleled service, NuZine provides a seamless experience for clients by facilitating and executing seminal construction documentation, including drawings for government agency license submissions and general contractor bids.
Linda Alexander
# # #
