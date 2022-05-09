​Bridge Replacement Project to Begin Tomorrow on Grist Mill Road in Lancaster County

Bridge to be closed, traffic detoured

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a bridge replacement project on Grist Mill Road in Lancaster County is set to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, May 10. The bridge spans the Conestoga River just north of Mill Road in Earl Township.

The bridge is expected to be closed tomorrow. A detour will be in place using Martindale Road (Route 1010) and Route 322.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation of New Cumberland PA is the prime contractor on this $2,628,858 project.

This project is expected to be completed by April 12, 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8 Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

###