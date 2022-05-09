LANE CLOSURE - NORTH RIVER ST SWANTON

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Traffic on North River St in Swanton near the wildlife refuge is down to one lane of traffic at this time due to a motor vehicle crash. This is just past Campbell Bay Road coming from Alburgh headed toward Swanton.

Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

VSP St Albans

802-524-5993