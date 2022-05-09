Transform your Day-Dream to REALITY through DMSF
Read the Article to Understand the Pros & Cons of Pursuing your Dream in Davao Medical School FoundationCHENNAI, CHENNAI, INDIA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philippines is officially called the Republic of Philippines. It is situated in the Western Pacific Ocean and consists of about 7,641 Islands that are broadly categorized under three main geographical divisions from North to South Luzon, Visayas & Mindanao. The country boasts of rich natural beauty in its many spectacular beaches, Sunny weather, and rich bio-diversity. More than that the Philippines' unique and complex culture, as exemplified by its people, cuisine and lifestyle attracts many people to visit the country. A vibrant economy is one of the highlights in Philippines.
Philippines as a country achieved their Independence in the year 1965 from US colony a year ahead of Indian Independence from that moment they are one of the safest and Warm welcoming country for International travelers especially Students. Unlike other countries where War precariousness has been held above the head of students. Many Students from War Zone have migrated to Philippines seeking a Perfect environment for both parents & Students which is proven to be perfect of their choice .
Pursuing MBBS in the Philippines has become a boon for many Indian students in today's world. An island that is unique by itself offers a safe and secured study & living environment. The literacy rate of Philippines is 98.8%. Philippines follow American Curriculum pattern for education. Education in Philippines is a beautiful Odyssey that is full of possibilities and opportunities. Become an explorer and start exploring. Candidates prefer to study MBBS abroad in order to earn a globally recognized credential. Philippines is the 3rd largest English speaking country in the world. The Philippines have one of the strongest educational systems in Asia. In the Philippines , candidates pursuing their MBBS need not appear for an English proficiency exam like the IELT's or TOEFL like the other English speaking countries. The natives of Philippines are very friendly. They play a good host.
Davao City is now officially called as the chocolate capital of Philippines. Davao School of Medicine is the best destination to realize your longtime dream of becoming a successful and Honorable Doctor. Davao being a beautiful and a peaceful City in the Philippines, proves to be an ideal place to pursue your dream of becoming a Doctor. The University is ranked No. 1 in the list of "Top Performing Medical Universities" in the Philippines. The DMSF has a legacy of 46+ years in providing a world-class MBBS education at an affordable cost. The in campus hostel facility along with Indian food is give. Apart from that, the University provides Access to a large & spacious Book House and a massive Seminar Halls. The fee schedule in the DMSF is at a very nominal & affordable cost. Davao Medical University provides Indian Food 3 times a day. The Davao University provides a world - class infrastructure within the campus. The University makes sure that the hostel students are comfortable enough during their stay. The student will be pursuing 1 year of BS & 4.5 years of MD. The MD in Philippines is equal to MBBS in India.
The food habits in Philippines has been 1 of the reason for choosing Philippines to be the hub for MBBS abroad. We get Indian food all the three meals per day. Students are feeling comfortable like "HOME AWAY FROM HOME"
Why Davao medical School foundation is Top pick for MBBS specially Indian Students?
1. Davao Medical School Foundation is open for Indian & International students from early 2000's
2. US Based Curriculum chances of clearing USMLE ,FMGE(NEXT) ,PLAB,AMC is high.
3. Same Tropical Climate so same kind of Diseases and same Medicine for Cure.
4. Many Doctors have completed their Career in Davao medical college and practicing as successful Doctors & Medical Experts in various Fields.
5. Hi-Tech, Globally well advanced Infrastructure .
6. Affiliated with 3+ Hospitals with the foot fall of 20,000 each hospital per week.
7. Indian Food Availability 3 Meals per day and all 7 days per week.
8. Separate Hostel for Girls (In house campus) & Boys.
9. Safety of the Students -CCTV surrounded all around the Campus, Hostel With Wardens , Armed security person at the entrance.
10. The Quality of Education Davao Medical School in Philippines is considered to be top pick for any kind of Medical related services in Middle east.
Admission Requirements for Davao Medical College
• A copy of the applicant's transcript of records and diploma (original copy)
• Honorable Dismissal Certificate (original copy)
• Two college professors' certificates of good moral character
• 2" x 2" ID photo (colored backdrop with white background) – 2
• 2 copies of a 1" x 1" ID photo (colored with a white backdrop)
• NMAT (National Medical Admission Test) score (original)
• School Physician's Medical Report, which includes:
• Laboratory examination
• CBC, blood typing, urine
• Chest x-ray, PA view
• Neuropsychiatric assessment
Davao medical college Admission Procedure
Submitted online Davao medical school foundation admission application forms will be evaluated by the Office of the Dean. The applicants will be informed about the status of his/her application. If the applicant is qualified, the school will send to the applicant the following for admission.
• Notice of Acceptance (NOA)*
• Personal History Statement forms for the applicant to fill-up (6 copies)
• Certificate of Eligibility for Admission (CEA) form for the applicant to fill-up (not required for lateral entrants)
• The Notice of Acceptance should not be construed as the actual enrollment.
The list of the following original documents should be submitted to the office of the Dean at least 30 days prior to the start of the incoming academic year.
• Official transcript of records and diploma
• Notarized Affidavit of Support, including bank statements or notarized notice of grant for institutional scholars to cover applicant’s expenses for school dues, accommodation, subsistence, and other incidental expenses
• Photocopy of passport pages where the name, photo, birthday, birthplace appear
• Student’s Personal History Statement (6 copies) with 2 x 2 recently taken photograph
• Police Clearance issued by the National Police Authorities in the student’s country of origin or residence
• Birth certificate
• Letter of Recommendation from two former college professors
