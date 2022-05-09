Triple Double RE in Partnership with Stonerock Capital Partners Announces Purchase of two Downtown Miami Properties
The acquisition of the 44 W. Flagler, across the street from the County courthouse and 200 SE 1st Street, a technology focused building, are great additions to our current portfolio.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple Double, a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment, operations, and management firm, in partnership with Stonerock Capital Partners, announced today the purchase of two downtown Miami properties from an undisclosed seller.
Jeremy Becker, President of Triple Double Real Estate stated, “The acquisition of the 44 W. Flagler, across the street from the County courthouse and 200 SE 1st Street, a technology focused building, are great additions to our current portfolio. We believe office users will rediscover all that these buildings have to offer; we look forward to re-ingratiating these classic assets into the fabric of Downtown Miami.” Mr. Becker followed up by stating that “The Miami commercial real estate market continues to strengthen and with a growing trend of businesses moving to south Florida, and specifically Miami and office rents continuing to rise, we are excited about the potential of this acquisition and all that it has to offer.”
44 W. Flagler is a 26 story, 164,312 square-foot office building that sits across the street from the Miami-Dade County Courthouse and 200 SE 1st is a 12 story, 142,233 square-foot, tech-focused building with unmatched technology and electricity load infrastructure.
The acquisition of these properties officially closed on May 6, 2022. As with all of our buildings, the partnership, plans on repositioning the assets to ensure a state of the art-work environment for current and future tenants. These properties represent the 4th acquisition in partnership between Triple Double and Stonerock Capital Partners in the last year.
To learn more, visit www.tripledoublere.com.
