Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,901 in the last 365 days.

Triple Double RE in Partnership with Stonerock Capital Partners Announces Purchase of two Downtown Miami Properties

Triple Double Real Estate

Triple Double RE

44 W. Flagler

44 W. Flagler

200 SE 1st

200 SE 1st

The acquisition of the 44 W. Flagler, across the street from the County courthouse and 200 SE 1st Street, a technology focused building, are great additions to our current portfolio.”
— Jeremy Becker
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple Double, a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment, operations, and management firm, in partnership with Stonerock Capital Partners, announced today the purchase of two downtown Miami properties from an undisclosed seller.

Jeremy Becker, President of Triple Double Real Estate stated, “The acquisition of the 44 W. Flagler, across the street from the County courthouse and 200 SE 1st Street, a technology focused building, are great additions to our current portfolio. We believe office users will rediscover all that these buildings have to offer; we look forward to re-ingratiating these classic assets into the fabric of Downtown Miami.” Mr. Becker followed up by stating that “The Miami commercial real estate market continues to strengthen and with a growing trend of businesses moving to south Florida, and specifically Miami and office rents continuing to rise, we are excited about the potential of this acquisition and all that it has to offer.”

44 W. Flagler is a 26 story, 164,312 square-foot office building that sits across the street from the Miami-Dade County Courthouse and 200 SE 1st is a 12 story, 142,233 square-foot, tech-focused building with unmatched technology and electricity load infrastructure.

The acquisition of these properties officially closed on May 6, 2022. As with all of our buildings, the partnership, plans on repositioning the assets to ensure a state of the art-work environment for current and future tenants. These properties represent the 4th acquisition in partnership between Triple Double and Stonerock Capital Partners in the last year.

To learn more, visit www.tripledoublere.com.

Heath Wruble
Triple Double RE
+1 561-680-6711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Triple Double RE in Partnership with Stonerock Capital Partners Announces Purchase of two Downtown Miami Properties

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.