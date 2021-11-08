Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,563 in the last 365 days.

Triple Double Real Estate Announces Purchase of ½ acre property in West Palm Beach

Triple Double RE

Triple Double Real Estate purchases a ½ acre property in West Palm Beach, adjacent to Triple Double's existing West Palm Beach Medical Office building.

Any chance we get to acquire a prime piece of property adjacent to an existing asset and across the street from a hospital campus, is a good day.”
— Rafael Solomon
TAMARAC, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple Double, a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment, operations, and management firm, specializing in designing creative and innovative strategies which add value and maximize returns to their portfolio of properties, announced today the purchase of 4690 N. Congress Ave., a ½ acre site, directly fronting Congress Avenue.

“Any chance we get to acquire a prime piece of property adjacent to an existing asset and across the street from a hospital campus, is a good day. The fact that this property sits on a main street and has a traffic light makes it even more desirable for future development.” said Rafael Solomon of Triple Double.

The property is directly across the street from JFK North Medical Center and adjacent to Triple Double’s current property, West Palm Medical Center, located at 4700 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407 a 43,797 SF, 3 story medical office building.

The acquisition of the property officially closed on October 28, 2021.

About Triple Double Real Estate

Triple Double, a multi-faceted real estate investment firm headquartered in South Florida, operates, and manages commercial and residential real estate throughout the country. Triple Double builds wealth by adding value to each of our properties, using the experiential understanding driven by our principles to approach all projects ensuring that we maximize our returns. We are not your typical real estate investment firm in that we create innovative solutions to everyday problems. We work to ensure our buildings are well maintained and our tenants are happy. With over 20 years in real estate, we understand the market and are respected for our knowledge and vision in creating and building property value. To learn more, visit www.tripledoublere.com.

Heath Wruble
Triple Double RE
+1 646-431-7418
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Triple Double Real Estate Announces Purchase of ½ acre property in West Palm Beach

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.