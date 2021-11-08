Triple Double Real Estate Announces Purchase of ½ acre property in West Palm Beach
Triple Double Real Estate purchases a ½ acre property in West Palm Beach, adjacent to Triple Double's existing West Palm Beach Medical Office building.
Any chance we get to acquire a prime piece of property adjacent to an existing asset and across the street from a hospital campus, is a good day.”TAMARAC, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple Double, a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment, operations, and management firm, specializing in designing creative and innovative strategies which add value and maximize returns to their portfolio of properties, announced today the purchase of 4690 N. Congress Ave., a ½ acre site, directly fronting Congress Avenue.
— Rafael Solomon
“Any chance we get to acquire a prime piece of property adjacent to an existing asset and across the street from a hospital campus, is a good day. The fact that this property sits on a main street and has a traffic light makes it even more desirable for future development.” said Rafael Solomon of Triple Double.
The property is directly across the street from JFK North Medical Center and adjacent to Triple Double’s current property, West Palm Medical Center, located at 4700 N. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407 a 43,797 SF, 3 story medical office building.
The acquisition of the property officially closed on October 28, 2021.
About Triple Double Real Estate
Triple Double, a multi-faceted real estate investment firm headquartered in South Florida, operates, and manages commercial and residential real estate throughout the country. Triple Double builds wealth by adding value to each of our properties, using the experiential understanding driven by our principles to approach all projects ensuring that we maximize our returns. We are not your typical real estate investment firm in that we create innovative solutions to everyday problems. We work to ensure our buildings are well maintained and our tenants are happy. With over 20 years in real estate, we understand the market and are respected for our knowledge and vision in creating and building property value. To learn more, visit www.tripledoublere.com.
Heath Wruble
Triple Double RE
+1 646-431-7418
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other