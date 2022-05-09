Clear Mortgage Capital CEO Nathan Kowarsky Receives Mortgage Broker AIME Innovation Award
The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) awards industry pioneer for his trailblazing contributions to the mortgage lending industry
Clear Mortgage Capital has an amazing team, all dedicated to supporting our branch managers and loan officers giving them the tools they need to offer our clients the best possible experience.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear Mortgage Capital, Inc., is a mortgage lender rooted in its consumer-focused communication and use of proprietary, cutting-edge technology. It’s CEO, Nathan Kowarsky has just received the ‘Visionary: Innovation’ award at the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts’ (AIME) 2022 ‘Hall of AIME’ awards ceremony. AIME is a non-profit, national trade association recognising the benefits of working with independent mortgage brokers, rather than the sometimes rigid and impersonal monoliths of the mortgage lending industry.
Katie Sweeny, CEO of AIME said, “This award recognizes Nathan for his outstanding contributions to our community, years of dedication, and his unyielding commitment to success.” The Gala & Award Ceremony took place on February 11th, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.
AIME’s focus is to support wholesale mortgage professionals from every region across the country by providing access to resources, tools and technology to help make their business successful. The ‘Hall of AIME’ is an exclusive broker event that celebrates elite leaders and the top originators in the wholesale segment of the mortgage industry.
AIME highlights that the Visionary: Innovation award is given to candidates who have “trailblazed innovative new methods of lead generation and unique resources enlivening the wholesale mortgage sector.”
It noted “Nathan Kowarsky’s leadership exemplifies AIME’s core mission to protect, support and grow the Broker channel.”
Nathan said, “I am obviously very honored to receive this award. Clear Mortgage Capital has an amazing team of loan officers, all dedicated to supporting each of our branch managers and loan officers giving them the tools they need to offer our clients the best possible experience.”
Kowarsky entered the mortgage industry 15 years ago, quickly becoming a top producer, and gaining the trust of his clients. Clear Mortgage Capital Inc., was formed five years ago marrying mortgage tech and processes to make the mortgage lending process easier and more transparent. In addition to CMC’s core mission of mortgage lending, he commits resources to software and IT development.
Katie Sweeney, CEO of AIME added, “Our organization keeps a close eye on the achievements of our community and nominates winners based on input from our partners, our community, and other loan officers.”
One hundred wholesale mortgage professionals were celebrated at the Hall of AIME awards ceremony. Other award categories include the ‘Sparking Change’ and ‘Impact’ awards. AIME's core mission of supporting the broker channel naturally fits Kowarsky’s passion to improve the lives of loan officers and offer an exceptional service to clients.
About Clear Mortgage Capital, Inc.
Clear Mortgage Capital, Inc is a brokerage dedicated to improving the home-buying experience through exceptional speed, savings, and service. Currently, Clear Mortgage Capital has 69 loan officers. In 2021 they funded $1.7B in loan volume in 11 states.
About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts
The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME has a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2022.
For additional information regarding the benefits associated with an AIME membership, as well as wholesale-focused lenders and vendors interested in sponsoring AIME, visit www.AIMEGroup.com
