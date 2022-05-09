Anesthesiologist and Expert Witness Dr. John Lundell to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juries and even judges and lawyers do not know enough about the medical considerations to be able to decide the case. That’s why a clearly expressed and well-supported expert opinion is gold. Experts who know how to make complex issues understandable are invaluable.

Dr. John Lundell is an anesthesiologist and expert witness.

“Explaining to patients what I plan to do and why is great practice for writing a report that is easy for a judge or a jury to understand,” says Dr. Lundell. “Even though attorneys and judges have lots of knowledge, it’s not medical- or anesthesia-related knowledge. It’s a lot like teaching—explain medical terms in words the audience can understand. Pictures and charts help, but I like analogies. If people can relate a complex medical concept to something they know already, it is easier to understand.”

“You have such a good bedside manner—why waste it in anesthesia where your patients are all asleep?”

Dr. Lundell has been answering that question since 1994 when he first began training to be an anesthesiologist.

“A good bedside manner is even more important in anesthesia,” says Dr. Lundell. “When I first meet patients on the day of surgery, I only have 10 minutes to allay their fears and get them to trust me with their life.”

Dr. Lundell says he knew he wanted to be a doctor from an early age. What attracted him to anesthesiology was the combination of procedural intervention and the immediacy of the treatment and response.

“As an anesthesiologist I give patients medication to induce sleep,” explains Dr. Lundell, “but I also place breathing tubes, arterial catheters, central venous catheters and nerve blocks. I manage consciousness, patient safety and positioning, blood pressure, heart rate, respirations, urine output, blood loss and transfusions under changing surgical conditions. I transport critical patients between the OR and the ICU, manage critically ill patients for emergency surgery and run intraoperative codes. Complications can happen during any of these activities.”

The question, says Dr Lundell, is always: “Did the anesthesiology team meet the standard of care?

“Some cases are straightforward — the anesthesia team followed the standard of care, or the patient injury was unrelated to anesthesia,” says Dr. Lundell. “Sometimes they didn't do anything wrong, but something bad happened, and so then it's a matter of explaining why the anesthesiologist didn't cause it. They did everything they could.”

Of course in some cases, anesthesiologists did not meet the standard of care and are penalized for it. These cases discourage doctors who are not practicing in accordance with the standard of care from further offenses.

“I know being an expert witness has made me a better anesthesiologist,” says Dr. Lundell. “Seeing some of the things that have gone wrong for my colleagues has made me much more vigilant and more careful.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. John Lundell in an interview with Jim Masters on May 11th at 4pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on May 18th at 4pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.drjohnlundell.com