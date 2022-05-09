WolfePak Software Acquires LandVantage
Adds Cloud-Based Land Management Software and Services to Oil & Gas Automation Suite
WolfePak is on a mission to provide Cloud software that automates business processes and the flow of info from the oilfield, through the back-office and between partners, owners, vendors and investors”ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WolfePak Software, a leading provider of business automation technology for independent oil and gas upstream and midstream companies, announced today that it has acquired the LandVantage and LIS Outsourcing businesses from Land Information Services, the leading provider of cloud-based land management software and outsourced services. WolfePak is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by middle-market private investment firm Charlesbank Capital Partners.
“WolfePak is on a mission to provide cloud-based software that automates business processes and the flow of information from the oilfield, through the back-office and between partners, owners, vendors and investors,” said Brent Rhymes, CEO of WolfePak Software. “Adding LandVantage to our growing suite of cloud-based offerings provides our 2,000+ independent upstream and midstream customers with an intuitive, easy-to-learn land management system with the depth and breadth of features you would expect from a team with 100+ years of combined oil & gas land management experience.”
“We are excited to join the Pak,” said Wade Brawley, CEO of Land Information Services. “We have seen incredible growth in our LandVantage product line over the past four years. By joining WolfePak, we can accelerate not only the growth of our customer base but also the growth of the product itself. Most importantly, by combining LandVantage with WolfePak’s other automation products, we can help our customers achieve operational efficiencies and provide a view of the business operations unmatched in the industry.”
LandVantage is key to helping WolfePak deliver cloud-based solutions that help independent upstream and midstream companies lower their operating costs through automation while providing them with the reporting, analytics and decision support systems that were once exclusive to the major integrated oil companies.
• Oil & Gas Accounting: Providing always-on access to mission critical processes, data and reporting, WolfePak ERP Anywhere is the industry’s most comprehensive Oil & Gas Accounting system for independent upstream and midstream companies
• Land Management: Built by land experts for land experts, LandVantage automates the management of oilfield leases. Landmans, Lease Analysts, Division Order Analysts, Owner Relations Agents and GIS Specialists rely upon the speed, efficiency and know-how delivered only by LandVantage
• Production Management: A gift to field operations, Scout automates the collection and comprehensive reporting of product data from field pumpers as well as SCADA systems, delivering insights on production and identifying opportunities to improve production while reducing costs
• Trucking Fleet Management: Cloud-based and fully integrated, Welltrax is the leader in Mobile Truck Ticketing and Dispatch solutions that automate trucking operations for bulk transporters, who can streamline operations, lower operating costs and increase profits, all for less than 1% of revenue. Welltrax is configurable for Crude Oil, Waste and Production Water, Bulk Diesel, LPG, NGL, Sand, Chemicals, Food and Dairy, Asphalt, and Aggregate haulers
• Document Management: On-prem and Cloud, DocVue is the industry leader in document management and workflow solutions, digitizing and automating all business processes including intelligent capture of oilfield documentation, automated distribution through approval processes, and easy and secure electronic access to a centralized repository for lease records, contracts, AFEs, invoices and other critical documents
“With LandVantage, not only are we adding leading-edge software, we’re adding one of the industry’s most experienced Land Business Process Outsourcing organizations,” said Ryan Lailey, COO of WolfePak Software. “LandVantage’s BPO team of Land, Lease Analysts, Division Order Analysts and Owner Relations professionals has a proven record of delivering best-of-industry land services, which our upstream and midstream customers rely on to run their businesses. Whether analyzing title, reviewing and updating ownership changes, or fielding thousands upon thousands of live owner phone calls, LandVantage is the only company that has the combination of software and services to deliver a complete solution.”
A word from our customers:
“The WolfePak acquisition of LandVantage brings to mind a Reese’s peanut butter cup, with a sum greater than its parts,” said Jack Clark, VP of Land, Derby Energy. “Given that Derby is an exploration company currently utilizing WolfePak as our accounting software and LandVantage as our land database program, I’m not sure which is chocolate and which is peanut butter, but we are excited about the WolfePak LandVantage combo delivering a treat to the industry as it combines the top land and accounting software platforms.”
“I couldn't be more excited for LandVantage and the team at Land Information Services,” said Allix Prather, Land Administration Manager, Pegasus Resources. “I'm confident this combination with WolfePak will continue to elevate them as one of the best in land software and contracting solutions.”
“We have been using both LandVantage and WolfePak for many years and we are excited to hear about the merger of the two,” said Grant Raney, VP of Land, Impact Energy Operating, LLC. “LandVantage and WolfePak are leaders in the industry, and the merger of these two platforms will create an all-inclusive best-in-class solution for oil and gas management teams. Furthermore, with the LandVantage team staying engaged throughout the transition and beyond, it speaks highly of WolfePak’s management team and shows that they understand that the innovation and quality of its products are just as much about people as about programming.”
What once was only attainable by O&G behemoths, WolfePak delivers to independent, midstream and upstream companies in the form of technology, "the great equalizer.” WolfePak delivers solutions that digitize and automate complex business processes, from wellhead to 1099s. And seamlessly integrated with WolfePak’s ERP software are the most comprehensive, modern, cloud-based solutions in Land, Production, Trucking and Document Management.
About WolfePak Software
WolfePak Software offers cloud-based business automation software for independent oil and gas upstream and midstream companies, including E&P operators, crude oil purchasers, transporters, haulers, investors, and accounting firms. Located in Abilene, Texas, WolfePak serves over 2,000 customers primarily in North America. With its staff of experienced software developers, and oil and gas accounting professionals, WolfePak has been helping customers automate business operations, reduce operating costs, and increase their profitability since 1986. For more information, please visit www.wolfepak.com.
About LandVantage / LIS
Based out of Oklahoma City, OK, Land Information Services (LIS) is a leading enterprise land software and energy back-office outsourcing provider. LIS delivers a unique blend of services (Lease Records, Division Orders, Owner Relations) alongside their LandVantage software platform to help companies turn their data into meaningful information. LandVantage is utilized by companies of all sizes and their team has an unrelenting commitment to customer service, product support and product development to create significant value for their customers. www.lislv.com/landvantage
About Charlesbank Capital Partners
Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.
M.C. Roth
WolfePak Software
+1 325-788-0326
mroth@wolfepak.com