Enhance & Advance released through the Mortgage Career Exchange marketplace
Enhance & Advance is a Comprehensive Solution to Certify your Professional Excellence and optimize your Resume and LinkedIn profile to stand out and get noticed.
Superus Careers and Mortgage Bankers Association partner to educate Mortgage ProfessionalsUNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first of many offerings to be released through Superus Career’s Mortgage Career Exchange, the ‘Enhance & Advance’ is designed as a comprehensive solution for professionals in mortgage banking to optimize their resumes and social profiles as well certify their professional knowledge. The goal is to help mortgage professionals highlight their skills and expertise in a way that gets noticed. While the primary benefactors may be professionals on the move or in the hunt for a new employer, employees looking to boost their skill set for career advancement can benefit as well.
“Presentation is everything. Showing your current and future employers your best self is paramount to career advancement,” says Superus Careers CEO, Larry Silver. He should know. Not only did Silver spend years teaching career search strategies in business at The Robert H. Smith School of Business, but has also served as an executive, spending decades in talent acquisition and career development. “Whether career advancement within your own organization or a new beginning elsewhere is the goal, those who focus on continuing self-improvement are the ones who get ahead. It’s not luck.”
The initial release is available via the company's online marketplace and has product lines for 3 distinct groups of Mortgage Professionals: Mortgage Production; Mortgage Compliance and Mortgage Servicing. While the Resume Refresh and LinkedIn Profile Makeover services are similar for each group, the MBA Education Certification offers a discounted course path based on professional discipline. The self-paced courses run between 20-45 hours and after passing an online exam, the participant is issued an Achievement Certificate by the Mortgage Bankers Association as well as Verified Digital Credentials through Credly. These Level I achievements are the first courses on a path to achieving MBA Education’s Certified Residential Underwriter (CRU), Certified Mortgage Compliance Professional (CMCP), and Residential Certified Mortgage Servicer (RCMS) designations.
“These products are designed to carry mortgage professionals through the process of onboarding through career advancement and setting themselves apart,” says Jeff Schummer, CMB, the VP Education & Business Development at Mortgage Bankers Association. “We are proud to partner with Superus Careers to offer our industry-leading MBA Education products to these professionals as they start and continue on their path toward professional excellence.”
About Mortgage Bankers Association
The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the national association representing the real estate finance industry, an industry that employs more than 390,000 people in virtually every community in the country. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the association works to ensure the continued strength of the nation's residential and commercial real estate markets, to expand homeownership, and to extend access to affordable housing to all Americans. MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices and fosters professional excellence among real estate finance employees through a wide range of educational programs and a variety of publications. Its membership of over 2,000 companies includes all elements of real estate finance: independent mortgage banks, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, thrifts, REITs, Wall Street conduits, life insurance companies, credit unions, and others in the mortgage lending field. For additional information, visit MBA's website: www.mba.org.
About Superus Careers
Superus Careers places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. We are redefining recruiting by leveraging cutting-edge technology and business intelligence to guide personal relationships. This high-tech, high-touch approach yields efficient, accurate matches that focus on total alignment, bringing talent and organizations together. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins.
