Westminster/DUI #2 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002812
TROOPER: Mengbei Wang
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/08/22 @ 2055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: High School Rd, Westminster
VIOLATION: DUI #2- Refusal
ACCUSED: Christian Edwards
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash located on High School Rd, in the town of Westminster, County of Windham, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Christian Edwards of Westminster. While speaking with Edwards, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Edwards was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Edwards was released with a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 28, 2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
