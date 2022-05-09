Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,504 in the last 365 days.

Westminster/DUI #2 Refusal

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1002812

TROOPER: Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster               

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/08/22 @ 2055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High School Rd, Westminster

VIOLATION: DUI #2- Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Christian Edwards

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash located on High School Rd, in the town of Westminster, County of Windham, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Christian Edwards of Westminster.  While speaking with Edwards, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment.  Edwards was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, Edwards was released with a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 28, 2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Refusal.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/28/2022 at 1300 hours     

COURT: Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster/DUI #2 Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.