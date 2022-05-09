Westminster/DUI #2 Refusal

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002812

TROOPER: Mengbei Wang

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/08/22 @ 2055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High School Rd, Westminster

VIOLATION: DUI #2- Refusal

ACCUSED: Christian Edwards

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash located on High School Rd, in the town of Westminster, County of Windham, Vermont. Troopers identified the operator as Christian Edwards of Westminster. While speaking with Edwards, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Edwards was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Edwards was released with a citation to appear at the Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 28, 2022 at 1300 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov