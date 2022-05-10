Akasia adds cloud cost modeling capability for Intel® Optane™ technology-based Infrastructure
Akasia includes Intel® Optane™ memory modules to give customers more targeted cloud costing scenarios for migration of workloads such as SAP and databases.GRAPEVINE, TX, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTEL VISION 2022 - Akasia, Inc. announces the addition of bare metal servers and virtual machine hosts supporting Intel® Optane™ memory technology to its cloud cost modeling software. Akasia expands its modeling capabilities to include Intel Optane memory-based servers hosted by cloud vendors such as IBM Cloud. This allows even more choice and cost savings for enterprise clients who want to migrate memory-intensive applications such as VMware, SAP and databases to the cloud.
Intel Optane is available in two products for the data center – Intel Optane persistent memory which delivers affordable expanded memory capacity and data persistence, and Intel Optane SSDs that deliver high performance, low latency storage. After including Intel Optane persistent memory in cloud assessment models Akasia found:
• Increased VM packing ratios in right-sizing scenarios for VMware-on-Cloud virtual architectures
• Fewer cloud hosts required for memory intensive applications
• Lower TCO for cloud migration projects overall
• More scenarios where moving to the cloud from on-premises environments make financial sense
Modeling with Intel Optane persistent memory is now included in the Akasia Infrastructure Modeler. Akasia Infrastructure Modeler provides cost planning for lift-and-shift migrations from one on-premises or cloud environment to another. It discovers on-premises resources and provides equivalent and right-sized cloud templates in minutes. Akasia’s automatically generated reports provide a complete cloud bill of materials and costs that form a starting point for lift and shift migrations.
Akasia makes cloud cost optimization and migration decision-making easy by enabling cost comparisons between:
• All major cloud platforms: AWS, Azure, GCP, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud.
• VMware-on-Cloud vs Cloud Native virtualization
• On-Premises vs Cloud
• As-is vs Right-sized infrastructure
• Always-On vs Pause-and-Resume infrastructure
• BYOL vs License Included
“With our new support for Intel Optane technology for storage and memory, clients and partners have more choice than ever before,” said Garima Thockchom of Akasia, Inc. “With increased choices, comes increased need for software solutions like Akasia Infrastructure Modeler, which helps businesses make the right decisions in terms of which cloud platform to migrate to, and what configuration should be adopted to maximize performance while minimizing costs.”
Pricing and Availability
Modeling with Intel Optane memory-based servers is included in the Akasia Infrastructure Modeler starting today. Pricing for Akasia Infrastructure Modeler starts at $50 per source VM modeled through Akasia software for an unlimited number of times for one year. Akasia will be demonstrating its cloud cost modeling software at Intel Vision 2022 in Grapevine, TX at the IBM booth on the expo floor.
About Intel Corporation
Intel’s mission is to shape the future of technology to help create a better future for the entire world. By pushing forward in fields like AI, analytics and cloud-to-edge technology, Intel’s work is at the heart of countless innovations. From major breakthroughs like self-driving cars and rebuilding the coral reefs, to things that make everyday life better like blockbuster effects and improved shopping experiences — they’re all powered by Intel technology.
About Akasia, Inc.
Akasia is a provider of cloud assessment solutions that help enterprises make cloud migration decisions based on their specific workload infrastructure. Akasia's cloud planning SaaS solution performs unbiased and sophisticated cost modeling across leading cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, GCP, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud and VMware in AWS, Azure, GCP and IBM Cloud. Akasia is quickly becoming the most popular cloud planning software solution because of its unique ability to non-invasively discover asset and utilization detail of on-premises infrastructure and provides recommendations for the most cost-effective cloud resources in minutes.
