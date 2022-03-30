Akasia accelerates Cloud Migration Planning projects with new capability that uses AI to translate data from any source
Akasia Universal Translator™ uses AI to make Akasia Infrastructure Modeler™ compatible with all data center management and monitoring tools.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akasia, Inc, announces Akasia Universal Translator™, a new AI-based utility in Akasia’s cloud cost modeling assessment platform, Akasia Infrastructure Modeler. The Akasia Universal Translator empowers customers, partners, cloud advisors and consultants to save considerable time and effort in gathering on-premises asset inventory and translating it for input into Akasia Infrastructure Modeler, saving weeks or months of time per cloud migration project.
Cloud advisors and IT departments across the globe struggle with gathering IT inventory, configuration and asset data before cloud migration plans can be established. This stalls cloud migration assessments, as they cannot be undertaken without detailed data about the source environment. Additionally, the complexity of transforming and normalizing that data into a format that a cloud assessment solution can ingest is a particular challenge.
The Akasia Universal Translator uses AI-based self-learning to translate asset inventory, workload capacity and utilization data from any source, including popular tools such as vCenter, RV Tools, Microsoft SCOM, CMDBs, and native cloud monitoring tools such as AWS Cloudwatch for seamless ingestion into Akasia Infrastructure Modeler. Akasia eliminates the need for specific cloud migration monitoring agents by utilizing common tools that already exist in the data centers, resulting in less invasive and more expedient cloud migration assessments.
Akasia Universal Translator features:
° Zero monitoring time. Capacities, workloads and resource utilizations are captured from any existing monitoring tool, transformed and ready to be uploaded to Akasia Infrastructure Modeler.
° Small footprint, non-invasive utility that accepts output files from any pre-existing data center tools, including: VMware vCenter, RV Tools, Microsoft SCOM, CMDBs, and monitoring services from AWS, Azure, GCP, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud.
° Ability to optionally anonymize the source data for higher security prior to upload into Akasia's cloud assessment software.
Akasia makes cloud cost optimization and migration decision-making easy by enabling cost comparisons between:
° All major cloud platforms: AWS, Azure, GCP, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud.
° VMware-on-Cloud vs Cloud Native virtualization
° On-Premises vs Cloud
° As-is vs Right-sized infrastructure
° Always-On vs Pause-and-Resume infrastructure
° BYOL vs License Included
“Akasia's modern data ingestion capability has removed the need for invasive monitoring agents to be installed in on-premises environments for weeks or months in order to collect utilization and capacity data for the purposes of cloud migration planning,” said Garima Thockchom, Founder of Akasia. “Our new Akasia Universal Translator further improves the ease of source data capture by using AI-based self learning to translate any data source in any format for ingestion into our SaaS Cloud Assessment solution.”
Pricing and Availability
Akasia Universal Translator™ will be generally available on April 20, 2022, as part of Akasia Infrastructure Modeler. Pricing for Akasia Infrastructure Modeler starts at $50 per source VM modeled through Akasia software for an unlimited number of times for one year.
About Akasia, Inc.
Akasia was founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs who have deep experience in the enterprise and cloud space. Akasia is quickly becoming the most popular cloud planning software solution because of its unique ability to non-invasively discover infrastructure and utilization and provide the most cost-effective cloud resources in minutes. Akasia highlights hidden costs as well as savings in the cloud—allowing enterprises to make migration decisions based on real-world cost data.
