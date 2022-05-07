Hawaii State Energy Office Hosts Statewide Community Workshops to Empower Community Voices

Posted on May 6, 2022 in News

Hawaii State Energy Office For Immediate Release: May 6, 2022

HONOLULU—To help the state reach its energy goals, The Hawaii State Energy Office (HSEO) is hosting a series of statewide community workshops in May to share information and gather input to empower community participation in the clean energy transition.

“The Hawaii State Energy Office is committed to ensuring community voices are communicated to policy makers and project developers to help guide decision-making,” said Kirsten Baumgart Turner HSEO Deputy Chief Energy Officer. “Hawaii is making tremendous progress reaching the state’s clean energy goals, and it is important for all residents to participate to more effectively, efficiently, and equitably achieve a resilient, decarbonized economy.”

The Energize Kakou workshops are intended to provide community members with a better understanding of Hawaii’s energy ecosystems; provide industry stakeholders with a better understanding of community concerns, interests, and aspirations; and report this collective manao in a manner that provides insight and guidance to communities, stakeholders, and policymakers.

A total of six workshops on three islands are planned:

Lahaina Community Workshop Monday, May 9, 2022, 6 – 8pm Lahaina Civic Center

Kihei Community Workshop Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 6 – 8pm Kihei Community Center

Ewa Oahu Community Workshop Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 6 – 8pm Makakilo Community Park

Kahuku Community Workshop Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 6 – 8pm Hauula Community Association

Pahoa Community Workshop Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 6 – 8pm Pahoa Community Center

Waianae Community Workshop Thursday, May 26, 2022, 6 – 8pm Kamehameha Schools Community Learning Center, Maili

To RSVP, or to get more information, visit energy.hawaii.gov/community-workshops.

