CapTech Consulting Partners with The Blacks In Technology Foundation to “Stomp the Digital Divide”

CLEVES, OH, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Computerworld magazine, the technology industry is expected to see a 13% uptick in employment through 2030. Black Americans, however, are notably underrepresented in the industry. CapTech is taking steps towards solving this problem. The Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation has partnered with CapTech to enhance efforts to upskill and retrain people of African descent into high growth tech careers.

“When we look at the digital divide at a macro level, we take into account as many variables as possible that account for the disparity in tech and then we systematically apply solutions to the root causes.” said Dennis Schultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. “Our mission cannot be realized without the support of global partners such as CapTech.”

CapTech stands in solidarity with our employees and so many others in the fight against racism and injustice, the partnership with BIT helps us aim to challenge biases as we cultivate diversity, inclusion and belonging. We recognize this is a journey and are purposeful about creating and maintaining an inclusive workplace where all can thrive and are empowered to bring their whole selves to work.

“CapTech is excited about building a partnership with Blacks In Technology (BIT). In our mission to foster an inclusive culture, celebrate diversity, and create a sense of belonging, our connection with BIT elevates our commitment to creating opportunities for Black professionals in the technology industry.” said Anthony Scott, Principal and Executive Sponsor for CapTech’s Black Employee Resource Group. “We look forward to joining forces with BIT on a collective journey to champion Black excellence, stomp the digital divide, and extend our impact in the world.”

About the Blacks In Technology Foundation

Founded in 2008 and established in 2012, Blacks In Technology LLC is the largest community and media organization that focuses on people of African descent in the technology industry. Through community-focused activities, events and outreach, The Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation is “Stomping the Divide” by establishing a blueprint of world-class technical excellence and innovation by providing resources, guidance, networking, and opportunities for members to share their expertise and advance their careers.

For more information on the Blacks In Technology Foundation visit: https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net/

About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. CapTech brings together data, systems, and ingenuity organizations needed to stay ahead and transform what’s possible in a changing world. CapTech is a team of master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting our hands dirty as we design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, CapTech fuses technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action.

Learn more about CapTech at https://www.captechconsulting.com/