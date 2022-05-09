Submit Release
Eric Kaasa to Bring Fifty New Jobs to Mahoning County

Eric Kaasa

Eric Kaasa, CEO of TK Credit Recovery, Announces TK will hire over fifty individuals over the next five years in Mahoning County.

These employees create such a great work product that banking and medical clients from across the country are excited to use TK Credit Recovery for all of their collection and legal needs.”
— Eric Kaasa
POLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TK Credit Recovery of Poland, Ohio plans to add fifty new jobs to Mahoning County over the next five years.

“I have found dedicated, competent and hard-working employees in Mahoning County, and they deserve all of the credit for this expansion opportunity,” says Eric Kaasa, President and CEO of TK Credit Recovery.

Eric Kaasa continues, “These employees create such a great work product that banking and medical clients from across the country are excited to use TK Credit Recovery for all of their collection and legal needs.”

Mr. Kaasa explains that most of the business TK deals with is from California, which means all the jobs created are a net positive. “It’s not like we are taking these jobs from another local company, where it becomes a net neutral situation for job growth. Every person we hire is one new job created in Mahoning County, Ohio.”

TK Credit Recovery is a collections firm located at 23 W McKinley Way Poland, Ohio.

Eric Kaasa
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
info@tkcreditrecovery.com

