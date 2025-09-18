Eric Kaasa Launches New YouTube Channel to Help Men Over 50 Train Like They're 20 Again

Eric Kaasa, 50 Year Old Personal Trainer Eric Kaasa Showing off the Abs at Fifty Eric Kaasa Proves Fifty Year Olds Can Still Look Good

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal trainer and fitness coach Eric Kaasa is proud to announce the launch of his brand-new YouTube channel, @erickaasa, dedicated to helping men in their fifties reclaim their strength, energy, and vitality through smart, sustainable fitness.With decades of experience in personal training and a personal passion for helping men redefine what's possible after 50, Eric’s new channel is more than just workouts — it’s a movement. His videos offer practical training guidance, mobility tips, strength routines, and lifestyle advice — all tailored to meet the unique challenges and opportunities men face as they age.“You don’t have to slow down just because you’re over 50,” says Eric Kaasa. “With the right training, mindset, and consistency, you can be just as strong, lean, and athletic as you were in your twenties — sometimes even more.”Key features of the channel include:Weekly workout videos designed specifically for men 50+Injury prevention and recovery tipsMobility and flexibility routinesNutrition and lifestyle adviceReal-world, no-nonsense coachingEric’s approach blends science-based fitness principles with real-world application — no gimmicks, no shortcuts, just proven strategies for long-term health and performance.Whether you’re looking to lose fat, gain strength, boost energy, or simply move better every day, @erickaasa is your new go-to resource for staying fit, active, and powerful — at any age.Subscribe now at youtube.com/@erickaasa and start your journey to becoming the strongest version of yourself — no matter your age.

