TK Credit Recovery Expands Team with Hiring in Poland, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TK Credit Recovery, a leading debt collection agency, is pleased to announce that they are currently hiring for multiple positions at their Poland, Ohio location. President Eric Kaasa explains that they are looking for a diverse range of individuals, from highly skilled and experienced negotiators to entry level candidates, to join their team. This expansion comes as a result of the company's continued growth and success in the industry.TK Credit Recovery is seeking motivated and hardworking individuals to fill the roles of collectors and attorney assistants. These positions will play a crucial role in the company's mission to help clients recover outstanding debts. With a strong focus on providing exceptional customer service and utilizing the latest technology, TK Credit Recovery has established itself as a leader in the debt collection industry.According to President Eric Kaasa, "We are excited to expand our team and bring on board talented individuals who are looking for a fulfilling career with great growth opportunities. At TK Credit Recovery, we have the best training program in the industry and are committed to providing our employees with the necessary tools and resources to succeed." He further adds, "We are looking for individuals who are dedicated, hardworking, and have a passion for helping others. We believe that our team is our greatest asset and we are committed to creating a positive and supportive work environment."TK Credit Recovery encourages interested candidates to apply for these positions and be a part of their dynamic and growing team. The company offers competitive salaries, benefits, and a positive work culture. Interested applicants can visit the company's website for more information and to submit their applications. TK Credit Recovery is excited to welcome new team members and continue their mission of providing exceptional debt collection services to their clients.For more information about TK Credit Recovery and their services, please visit their website at www.tkcreditrecovery.com or call them at (510) 724-2602.

