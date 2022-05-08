press release / suspicious device

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4002389

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle / Sgt. Perkins / Tpr. Nevison / Sgt. Sweitzer                           

STATION: VSP - Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 05/08/2022 / 1158 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 8, 2022, at approximately 1158 hrs, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland responded to Franklin Street in the Town of West Rutland. A citizen who had been cleaning out a residence basement, discovered a possible explosive device.

 

Upon arrival, Troopers found the device had already been moved to the backyard of the residence. Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad responded to the residence and removed the device.  There were no injuries, and no danger to the public.

 

