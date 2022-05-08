press release / suspicious device
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002389
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle / Sgt. Perkins / Tpr. Nevison / Sgt. Sweitzer
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/08/2022 / 1158 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Rutland
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 8, 2022, at approximately 1158 hrs, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland responded to Franklin Street in the Town of West Rutland. A citizen who had been cleaning out a residence basement, discovered a possible explosive device.
Upon arrival, Troopers found the device had already been moved to the backyard of the residence. Members of the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad responded to the residence and removed the device. There were no injuries, and no danger to the public.