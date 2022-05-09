NABU and HP Launch Creative Lab To Empower Youth and Artistic Communities of Rwanda
HP and NABU, the leading non-profit publisher of multilingual kids books, have launched the state of the art NABU HP Creative Lab in Kigali, Rwanda.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HP, a multinational information technology company, and NABU, the leading non-profit publisher of multilingual kids books, have launched the state of the art NABU HP Creative Lab in Kigali, Rwanda. Fitted with smart technology, which comprises the latest HP hardware and creative software, the Lab will be a learning and collaborative space for creatives in Rwanda. The space will be used as a tool to teach, equip, and empower young people in Rwanda by providing technological support so that they can create art that inspires the community.
The NABU HP Creative Lab will be based at the Kigali Public Library, a long standing partner of NABU, and have a capacity to host young aspiring authors and illustrators. Located in Kacyiru, just 20 minutes from the City Center, youth from all corners of the City will also be able to benefit from the free-to-access studio space.
The NABU HP Creative Lab is an extension of NABU’s virtual ABC Lab, where young aspiring artists are trained on the process that goes into developing children’s books, through sessions led by NABU’s Creative Director, Michael Ross. The space will further serve to enhance young people’s creativity through one-on-one coaching sessions as well as peer learning, helping them find their place in the creative industry and by extension the job market.
“We are honored to partner with HP to expand our virtual creative lab to a physical space that will help creatives develop and incubate their ideas for a global audience,” says Tanyella Evans, NABU’s Executive Director. “Technology is advancing at an accelerated rate and it is one of the most powerful forces shaping communities today. Through the creative lab, we hope to provide a bridge to the access gap that has been a barrier for young talented artists”.
“HP is proud to partner with NABU to empower creatives to learn new, in-demand digital skills as they bring their inspiring stories to life for children around the globe. It’s one way HP is working to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030,” said Brad Pulford, vice president and managing director, HP Africa. “The NABU HP Creative Lab in Kigali can be a powerful force to expand professional opportunities for young talent in Africa while advancing NABU’s mission to solve the global literacy crisis.”
For more information about how to get involved please visit www.nabu.org.
ABOUT NABU
NABU is a non-profit organization, with a mission to solve the global literacy crisis so that every child can read and rise to their full potential. Disrupting the cycle of poverty, they leverage technology to publish children’s books for free on digital platforms in mother tongue languages. To view future partnership efforts with HP on delivering digital equity to communities through the power of mother tongue literacy, visit https://www.nabu.org
ABOUT HP
HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life.
