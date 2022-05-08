TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Police Week

On Wednesday, May 11, through Sunday, May 15, 2022, various events and First Amendment activities related to police week will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.:

F Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Thursday, May 12, 2022 to Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.:

E Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, May 13, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

4 th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, May 13, 2022 to Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.:

3 rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue between 3 rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, NW

Street Closures

The following street will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

F Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

F Street between 4 th Street and 5 th Street, NW

E Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Friday, May 13, 2022 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive between 3 rd Street and 12 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 3 rd Street and 12 th Street, SW

12 th Street between Constitution Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

12th Street between Jefferson Drive and Independence Avenue, SW

The following street will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Friday, May 13, 2022 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

7th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following street will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Friday, May 13, 2022 from approximately 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

3rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

F Street between 4 th Street and 5 th Street, NW

E Street between 4th Street and 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Madison Drive between 3 rd Street and 4 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 3 rd Street and 4 th Street, SW

3 rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3 rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.