Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 700 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, May 6, 2022, in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:45 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victims and did not obtain any property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Friday, May 6, 2022, 28 year-old Kayvon Stoddard, of New Carrolton, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

