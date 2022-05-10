JV Agency Partners with WisdoMania Fest, a Digital Mental Health and Arts Festival, May 15-16, 2022

In recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the festival will combine music, comedy, film, self-care sessions, creative workshops, mental health conversations, and resources. WisdoMania Fest's aim is to empower others to channel pain into power through creativity, self-care, education and entertainment. Sponsors include JV Agency, IKEA, YouTube, NAMI Westside LA, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, MusiCares, among many others. JV Agency is proud to partner with WisdoMania Fest. Jazmine Valencia, the former Director of Digital Marketing at Island Def Jam/UMG, is the founder of JV Agency. She’s been featured in Forbes, CNBC, the LA Times, Medium.com, and presented at Harvard, SXSW and more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- JV Agency is proud to partner with WisdoMania Fest , a virtual immersive mental health and arts festival on May 15-16, 2022.In recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the festival will combine music, comedy, film, self-care sessions, creative workshops, mental health conversations, and resources. WisdoMania Fest’s aim is to empower others to channel Pain into Power through creativity, self-care, intentional education & entertainment. Tickets are available here. Participants from around the world will be able to immerse themselves in a combination of self-care sessions and creative workshops. The schedule will offer guided meditations, sound baths, journaling, trauma aware interactions, to storytelling, group songwriting, visual art therapy, and filmmaking.WisdoMania Fest’s goal is to normalize mental health and create a safe space for others to express themselves, feel accepted, supported, and be seen. The festival invites people to enter with an open heart and leave with newfound wisdom. Its mission is to empower people with coping skills and have them walk away uplifted & fortified and feeling more connected internally and with the like-minded community.WisdoMania Fest is supported by JV Agency, IKEA, YouTube, Self Care is For Everyone, To Write Love on Her Arms, HollyShorts, Athleta, NAMI Westside LA & NAMI San Fernando Valley, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, NoStigmas, 5 Bridges to Health, She Is The Music, One Mind, Barking Ad Media, Dyce Media, Blossom Agency, OutAt.TV, MusiCares, The Aakoma Project, Queer Moment, OCLA Events, Liber8Xperience, Drumming for Your Life, Liberate, Free Arts, Nova Luna, Eye of Love, and Open Eye Crystals.Tickets for WisdoMania Fest are available at www.wisdomaniafest.com . Check out the May 15th calendar for the self-care sessions, creative workshops, mental health panels, and film screenings.Tune in on May 16th for live music with Queer Moment, comedy, and mental health conversation.Performance line up:Comics: Yesh Malik, Mav Viola, Bri GigerArtists: X. ARI, Jay Long, Polartropica, Audra Isadora, Robbie Reign, and DJ Nate.MORE ABOUT WISDOMANIA FESTWisdoMania Fest is an immersive wellness festival with live music, comedy, film, self-care sessions, creative workshops, mental health conversations, and resources. At WisdoMania Fest we will channel our Pain into Power to transmute our burdens into our blessings through creativity, self-care, intentional education & entertainment. You will leave with newfound wisdom by expanding your coping skills and creative outlets to new heights. Our goal is to help heal the world by normalizing mental health and creating a safe space for others to express themselves, feel accepted, supported, and be seen. When we unite to do the inner work required to raise our vibrations, we ignite mass growth that can help heal us and the world.ABOUT JV AGENCYJV Agency, a music marketing company handling campaigns for all levels of musicians and genres, has a proven record of steering a brand from concept to execution in support of business goals and strategic marketing programs. By using an artist-focused marketing approach to growth, it has helped grow the careers of some of today’s most talented musicians. JV Agency prides itself on being connectors and culture creators. Its mission is to bridge cultural and geographic divides between makers and users. Learn more at https://www.jvagency.co/

