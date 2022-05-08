Submit Release
St.Johnsbury Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4003142

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: V.Cole                      

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/07/2022 @ 2020 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15/ Isham Hill Rd, Danville Vermont

VIOLATION: Single Motor Vehicle Crash

 

ACCUSED: Ian Strong                                            

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/07/2022, at approximately 2020 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Route 15, near Isham Hill Rd, in Danville VT. When Troopers arrived on scene they spoke to the operator of the vehicle, who identified himself as Ian Strong. Troopers also spoke with the passenger of the vehicle who identified herself as Julia Satterlee. The operator and passenger were both transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries. It is believed that speed was a factor in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Trooper Cole at

(802)748-3111.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

