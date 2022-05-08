St.Johnsbury Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003142
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: V.Cole
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/07/2022 @ 2020 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15/ Isham Hill Rd, Danville Vermont
VIOLATION: Single Motor Vehicle Crash
ACCUSED: Ian Strong
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/07/2022, at approximately 2020 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Route 15, near Isham Hill Rd, in Danville VT. When Troopers arrived on scene they spoke to the operator of the vehicle, who identified himself as Ian Strong. Troopers also spoke with the passenger of the vehicle who identified herself as Julia Satterlee. The operator and passenger were both transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to be treated for their injuries. It is believed that speed was a factor in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Trooper Cole at
(802)748-3111.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
