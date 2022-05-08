Fado Go signs deal with V Gaming

VIETNAM, May 8 -

Phạm Đình Ngọc Thúy, CEO of Fado Go, and Trần Thanh Khương, e-sports director at V Gaming, at the MoU signing ceremony in HCM City on May 5. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Fado Go, a cross-border e-commerce platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding with V Gaming, a pioneer in professional e-sports in Việt Nam, to support its two e-sport teams at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asia Games.

It will provide PUBG Mobile and Women's League of Legends Wild Rift with media support and facilitate users to buy e-sport teams’ publications on the Fado Go eco-system.

The two would focus on exploring creative ways for brands and businesses to take advantage of e-sport in combination with e-commerce to attract more customers, Phạm Đình Ngọc Thúy, CEO of Fado Go, said.

Fado Go is also committed to investing resources to strengthen the e-sport fan community and provide it with forums for interaction, and help e-sport develop in a healthy and sustainable manner, she said.

The partnership aims to increase brand awareness of both companies, she added.

Trần Thanh Khương, e-sports director at V Gaming, said his company owns a number of professional teams in e-sport that have many accomplishments at the national and regional levels. The two e-sport teams aims to win gold medals at the upcoming Sea Games.

The 31st Sea Games will be held from May 12 to 23 in Hà Nội and 11 other cities and provinces.

At the 30th SEA Games in 2019 the Philippines added e-sports and Việt Nam won three bronze medals. — VNS