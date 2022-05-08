NECNC: Join us for a day of Education , Equity , and Entrepreneurship for Healthcare and Wellness Service Providers

NECNC Flyer

Cannabis isn’t underground anymore. Our expo features businesspeople and advocates who have bucked ideas of who is involved in the cannabis industry.

We are rolling the social justice, medical, and business sides of cannabis . We also focus on the people at the center of it all: Advocates, business people and – most importantly – patients.” — Kebra Smith-Bolden, RN

NEW HAVEN, CT, USA, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannaHealthTM, the first and only African-American owned cannabis business in Connecticut, will host the Northeast Cannabis Nursing Conference on June 25th at the Omni Hotel in New Haven from 10 a.m-4 p.m. The first cannabis nursing expo celebrates healthcare advocates, businesses & community organizers in the cannabis industry, and is open to medical professionals and everyday people wanting to learn about cannabis and its health applications. This inaugural conference also aims to highlight communities that have been impacted by the War on Drugs among other anti-cannabis legislation.

CannaHealthTM CEO and cannabis healthcare professional Kebra Smith-Bolden hopes to bring light to cannabis in several areas including Cannabis in the Medicine Industry, Cannabis and Social Justice, Getting Into The Industry, and will feature panelists, exhibitions, and industry specialists from the categories mentioned. “This conference is about more than just cannabis; it’s about breaking stigmas and empowering communities,” says Smith-Bolden, a medical marijuana (MMJ) expert on topics such as the use of cannabis as a therapy for emotional trauma and chronic disease, as well as dedicating her practice to the expansion and preservation of statewide MMJ programs.

Panelists featured at the NECNC stem from various cannabis related industries including healthcare/medicinal, economic and social justice. Speakers are expected to share how cannabis is used in hospitals & clinics, how it helps patients with their unique challenges, highlight the disproportionate number of people of color who are jailed for possession, how to create and run a cannabis business, and explain the fight to unban cannabis as a social justice issue to make the case for its nationwide legalization in the medical field.



CannaHealthTM has secured several sponsors for the inaugural conference; Trulieve is a social advocacy group sponsoring $1,000 for a 1st place winner and $500 to a runner up of the Cannabiz Pitch Competition, a canna-business pitch competition. Other sponsors include Massage At Work USA, a wellness sponsor giving free massages and Weedmaps, a patient empowerment sponsor helping patients receive free MMJ certification through a CannahealthTM collaboration. Smith-Bolden emphasizes the value of inclusivity as a standard at the conference, stating “Our cannabis nursing expo is open to newcomers and fervent cannabis enthusiasts. We focus on education. When you come to the NECNC, you get a chance to learn about the entire industry, learn why cannabis is needed in the medical industry, and why its legalization can help advance social justice.” Guests and attendees can look forward to a full day of access to all conference panels/workshops, exhibitor floor, and a seat at the NECNC networking luncheon. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or exhibitioner during the conference can contact info@cannanurseconference.com, and also visit the Northeast Cannabis Nursing Conference website for more information about this historic event.