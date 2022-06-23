The First of Its Kind: The Northeast Cannabis Nursing Conference debuts in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NECNC is more than a conference. NECNC offers Cannabis professionals resources to help push the medical use of cannabis forward. On June 25th, 2022 members of the community will have the opportunity to learn about the nuances of Medical Cannabis at the Omni New Haven at Yale from 10a-4pm.

The NECNC inaugural conference is open to medical providers, health & wellness professionals and everyday people who want to learn about cannabis and its health applications. With panels of health experts, local dispensary owners and experts on Cannabis for many ailments like PTSD, cancer, chronic pain, Fibromyalgia and more!

”Whether you represent a caregiver, wellness center, medical office, dispensary or simply want to be part of the movement, we would love to see you there.” says founder, Kebra Smith-Bolden, RN.

Smith-Bolden is the founder of CannaHealth™, a leading medical cannabis certification provider and the first Black-owned cannabis business in Connecticut. Since 2017, CannaHealth™ has served thousands of patients across the state with a focus on providing safe and legal access to communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Smith-Bolden is also a prominent industry advocate who has served in various leadership roles at Women Grow, the Connecticut Coalition to Regulate Marijuana, Connecticut NORML, the Minority Cannabis Business Association and the National Cannabis Industry Association. Smith-Bolden is currently a member of the New Haven County Juvenile Review Board and aims to create sustainable professional opportunities in the regulated cannabis space for communities of color as a social equity licensee.

Inclusivity and representation are at the forefront of this programming with notable keynote speakers, such as Ginne-Rae Clay, Executive Director of Connecticut’s Social Equity Council. “I am beyond excited to join the Northeast Cannabis Nursing Conference and share the progress of the SEC,” states Clay. She will be joined by other notable keynotes such as Tremaine Wright, Chairperson of New York's Cannabis Control Board and Hartford’s City Councilwoman, Tiana Hercules.

NECNC has also partnered with several sponsors for the inaugural conference. Trulieve will be sponsoring $1,000 for a 1st place winner and $500 to a runner up of the Cannabiz Pitch Competition, a canna-business pitch competition. This competition is open to all entrepreneurs looking to get their foot in the green rush. Legal Q&A seminars and Business workshops will be held as well as a dispensary agent training course hosted by The Rooted Community Education Group. RCEG Co-founder & Owner of Garden State Hemp, Carl Burwell, states “NECNC is the first of its kind. This is the type of event that is for the people, by the people. We are grateful to be a part of this event.”

Weedmaps will be bringing the power to the patients with their sponsored Patient Empowerment Breakout Room and Wellness Center. Participants will be able to receive free massages from Massage At Work USA, a Nationwide onsite wellness company, or mini CBD facials by Meticulous Spa & Beauty. For those more medically inclined, patients and caregivers will have the chance to learn how to dose cannabis in a seminar provided by Etain’s Lead Pharmacist. Ardent will be also offering a live seminar to teach patients how to make their own CBD oil as well.

Guests and attendees can look forward to a full day of access to the exhibitor floor, networking, raffles and a seat at all NECNC conference panels/workshops. While the Full Access Luncheon tickets were sold out, they have re-opened with more seating available. Power to the Patients Limited Access tickets are open to all who want to listen and learn with top industry professionals at a discount. Visit the Northeast Cannabis Nursing Conference website for more information about this historic event.