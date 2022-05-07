Rutland Barracks / Aircraft Crash
AIRCRAFT CRASH
CASE#: 22B4002376
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mark Perkins
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/07/22 1306 Hours
STREET: 1004 Airport Road
TOWN: Clarendon, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport
WEATHER: Clear
AIRCRAFT
PILOT: William C. Giesey
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA
AIRCRAFT YEAR: 1961
AIRCRAFT MAKE: Mooney
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 7th, 2022 at approximately 1306 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of an aircraft crash on a runway at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Clarendon, VT. At the time of the crash the aircraft, a 1961 Mooney was occupied solely by the pilot, William C. Giesey of Philadelphia, PA. Giesey advised while landing the aircraft, he failed to lower the landing gear, therefore landing on the aircraft’s belly. There were no injuries resulting from the crash and the runway was closed for a period of time until the aircraft was removed. The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Clarendon Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and staff of the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport.
Sergeant Mark A. Perkins
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT 05701
Barracks (802) 773-9101
Fax (802) 775-6968
