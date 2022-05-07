Rutland Barracks / Aircraft Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

AIRCRAFT CRASH

CASE#: 22B4002376

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mark Perkins

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 05/07/22 1306 Hours

STREET: 1004 Airport Road

TOWN: Clarendon, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport

WEATHER: Clear

AIRCRAFT

PILOT: William C. Giesey

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA

AIRCRAFT YEAR: 1961

AIRCRAFT MAKE: Mooney

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 7th, 2022 at approximately 1306 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of an aircraft crash on a runway at the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Clarendon, VT. At the time of the crash the aircraft, a 1961 Mooney was occupied solely by the pilot, William C. Giesey of Philadelphia, PA. Giesey advised while landing the aircraft, he failed to lower the landing gear, therefore landing on the aircraft’s belly. There were no injuries resulting from the crash and the runway was closed for a period of time until the aircraft was removed. The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Clarendon Fire Department, Rutland City Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and staff of the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport.

Sergeant Mark A. Perkins

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Barracks (802) 773-9101

Fax (802) 775-6968

mark.perkins@vermont.gov

Vermont Department of Public Safety http://www.vsp.vermont.gov | Vermont State Police Press Releases: http://vsp.vermont.gov/press_releases Submit an Anonymous Tip: http://www.vtips.info Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VermontStatePolice Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/VTStatePolice