Rolling SAFE Eight-Month Fundraising Results
Sterling Advisory Services, a leader in helping early-stage companies launch a Rolling SAFE to raise capital, reports on eight-month fundraising resultsBOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Nacht, co-founder of Sterling Advisory Services, reports on the progress of eight companies' fundraising results using a Rolling SAFE (formerly known as a CAFÉ) to raise capital. "A Rolling SAFE is a continuous, open-ended, fully compliant offering with no limit on the amount of capital raised or the number of times an investor can invest," he noted. "Launched in early 2021, the Rolling SAFE is modeled after a traditional SAFE but with new and unique features that benefit both business owners and investors," he added.
Among the more popular features are:
➣ Fixed Dilution
➣ Continuous, open ended offering
➣ No limit on the amount of capital raised
➣ No limit on the number of times an investor can invest
➣ Secondary Market Trading
➣ Off-balance sheet, non-voting security
➣ Fully compliant
➣ Complementary with other fundraising activities
➣ Cost effective
➣ Up and running in as little as 4-6 weeks
Fundraising results of companies Sterling Advisory Services tracked over the last eight months:
Average Number of New Investors 52
Average Amount Invested: $17,200
Average Company Valuation: $12,600,000
Average Increase in Valuation: 26.9%
Average Amount Raised: $942,700
Average Token Price: $7.60
Average Appreciation in Token Price: 19%
"Of course individual results vary, and some companies are better suited to use a Rolling SAFE than others, but overall results to date have been impressive," he added. "There are important differences and consequences between raising money with a convertible note, traditional SAFE, crowd funding or a Rolling SAFE, and working with an experienced professional can go a long way to help entrepreneurs make the right decision."
About Sterling Advisory Services
Brothers Richard and Gary Nacht have owned and advised thousands of companies ranging from start-ups to over $1 billion in revenue across retail, distribution, manufacturing, professional services, technology and more. Together they bring a unique combination of legal and business advisory services to each Rolling SAFE they create for their clients, going far beyond what is available from traditional law and investment banking firms. They were among the first to help pioneer a Rolling SAFE and, in addition to optimizing capital structures, assisting with valuations, producing dynamic cap table models and much more, they are expert at crafting owner-friendly Offering Documents, all delivered in less time and at significantly lower cost. To learn more or to schedule an introduction to our team or the Rolling SAFE, please visit call, email or visit our website at www.cafecentral.us
Gary Nacht
Sterling Advisory Services
+1 732-406-0377
gary@cafecentral.us