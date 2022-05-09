Submit Release
News Search

There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,900 in the last 365 days.

Rolling SAFE Eight-Month Fundraising Results

Performance Stats

Sterling Advisory Services, a leader in helping early-stage companies launch a Rolling SAFE to raise capital, reports on eight-month fundraising results

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Nacht, co-founder of Sterling Advisory Services, reports on the progress of eight companies' fundraising results using a Rolling SAFE (formerly known as a CAFÉ) to raise capital. "A Rolling SAFE is a continuous, open-ended, fully compliant offering with no limit on the amount of capital raised or the number of times an investor can invest," he noted. "Launched in early 2021, the Rolling SAFE is modeled after a traditional SAFE but with new and unique features that benefit both business owners and investors," he added.

Among the more popular features are:
➣ Fixed Dilution‎ ‎ ‎
➣ Continuous, open ended offering
➣ No limit on the amount of capital raised
➣ No limit on the number of times an investor can invest
➣ Secondary Market Trading
➣ Off-balance sheet, non-voting security
➣ Fully compliant
➣ Complementary with other fundraising activities
➣ Cost effective
➣ Up and running in as little as 4-6 weeks

Fundraising results of companies Sterling Advisory Services tracked over the last eight months:
Average Number of New Investors‎ ‎ ‎ ‎‎ ‎ ‎  ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ 52‎‎ 
Average Amount Invested:‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎‎ ‎ ‎  ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ $17,200
Average Company Valuation:‎  ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ $12,600,000
Average Increase in Valuation:‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ 26.9%
Average Amount Raised:‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎  ‎ ‎  ‎ $942,‎700
Average Token Price:‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ $7.60
Average Appreciation in Token Price: ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ ‎ 19%

"Of course individual results vary, and some companies are better suited to use a Rolling SAFE than others, but overall results to date have been impressive," he added. "There are important differences and consequences between raising money with a convertible note, traditional SAFE, crowd funding or a Rolling SAFE, and working with an experienced professional can go a long way to help entrepreneurs make the right decision."

About Sterling Advisory Services
Brothers Richard and Gary Nacht have owned and advised thousands of companies ranging from start-ups to over $1 billion in revenue across retail, distribution, manufacturing, professional services, technology and more. Together they bring a unique combination of legal and business advisory services to each Rolling SAFE they create for their clients, going far beyond what is available from traditional law and investment banking firms. They were among the first to help pioneer a Rolling SAFE and, in addition to optimizing capital structures, assisting with valuations, producing dynamic cap table models and much more, they are expert at crafting owner-friendly Offering Documents, all delivered in less time and at significantly lower cost. To learn more or to schedule an introduction to our team or the Rolling SAFE, please visit call, email or visit our website at www.cafecentral.us

Gary Nacht
Sterling Advisory Services
+1 732-406-0377
gary@cafecentral.us

You just read:

Rolling SAFE Eight-Month Fundraising Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.