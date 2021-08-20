STERLING ADVISORY SERVICES INTRODUCES THE CAFÉ - THE FUTURE OF ENTREPRENEURIAL FUNDRAISING
Sterling Advisory Services is introducing entrepreneurs and investors to the CAFÉ ("Continuous Agreement for Future Equity").
The CAFE was a critical choice for us because it allowed us to granularly share equity with all our contributors as well as provide a vehicle to receive continuous investments from our investors.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sterling Advisory Services is introducing entrepreneurs and investors to the CAFE ("Continuous Agreement for Future Equity").
— Golda Velez, CEO WhatsCookin'
A CAFE is a continuous, open-ended, and fully compliant* offering with no limit on the amount of capital raised or the number of times an investor can invest, plus:
➣ Fixed Dilution, eliminates the negative consequences of convertible notes and SAFEs
➣ Non-Debt, Non-Voting, off-balance-sheet security
➣ 24/7 Secondary Market providing liquidity for accredited and non-accredited investors⠀
➣ Launch Separately or simultaneously with other fundraising activities⠀
➣ Up and Running in as little as 3-4 weeks at a fraction of the cost of convertible notes
⠀⠀and SAFEs (and none of the distractions and time commitment of crowdfunding)
Made possible by the intersection of blockchain technology, the democratization of value by social media, and the rapidly growing acceptance of digital assets, the CAFÉ is all about keeping founders in control, providing liquidity to investors, and allowing broad and diversified access to any accredited investor with an interest in your company (not just VCs, Angels, PE, and Family Office Funds), all while avoiding the potentially serious pitfalls of convertible notes and SAFEs.
"The CAFE was a critical choice for us because it allowed us to granularly share equity with all our contributors as well as provide a vehicle to receive continuous investments from our investors," stated Golda Velez, CEO of startup WhatsCookin'.
Velez continued, "I’m proud to say Whatscookin’ is among the early adopters to take advantage of this new tool to help entrepreneurs raise capital, but we needed to understand in detail exactly how the CAFE worked. Attorney Richard Nacht and his financial guru brother Gary guided us successfully and efficiently through the novel process of setting up our CAFE, not to mention the various Federal and state filings, all of which was new to us.
"In short, Richard and Gary’s leadership and assistance was critical in our successful CAFE launch and in the process of answering questions from our initial investors. Due in no small part to their help, we secured an initial CAFE investor during the launch process and were able to respond promptly to each of their attorney’s questions. Our filings were completed without a hitch in all the states we were required to file, and we have been able to focus on everything else we need to do to make our company a success. I highly recommend them – you won’t find a more capable team anywhere else,” she added.
* Fully complies with SEC Securities Act Section 4(a)(2) Regulation D, Rules 506(b) and 506(c) safe harbor exemptions
About Sterling Advisory Services
Brothers Richard and Gary Nacht have owned and advised thousands of companies ranging from start-ups to over $1 billion in revenue across retail, distribution, manufacturing, professional services, technology, and more. Together they bring a unique combination of comprehensive legal and business advisory services to each CAFÉ they create for their clients, going far beyond what is available from traditional law and investment banking firms. They were among the first to help pioneer a CAFÉ and were instrumental in crafting CAFÉ Offering documents significantly more robust for business owners, delivered in less time and at a significantly lower cost than other providers.
For More Information:
Visit: www.cafecentral.us
Three-Minute Introductory Video
Schedule a Live Introductory Zoom Call⠀
Gary Nacht
Sterling Advisory Services
+1 888-736-7510
gary@cafecentral.us