St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4003100

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  5/6/2022 at approximately 1156 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sherman Drive, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION:  VCOR, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Shari Hitman                                                

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Homeless

 

VICTIM: Community Resource Center

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported disturbance that included a disorderly person and property damage.  The offender was identified as Shari Hitman.  Investigation revealed Hitman was in violation of her court ordered conditions and damaged property.  After placing her under arrest, Hitman was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/23/2022 at 0830            

COURT:  Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A     

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

