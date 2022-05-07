St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 22A4003100
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/6/2022 at approximately 1156 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sherman Drive, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: VCOR, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Shari Hitman
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: Community Resource Center
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported disturbance that included a disorderly person and property damage. The offender was identified as Shari Hitman. Investigation revealed Hitman was in violation of her court ordered conditions and damaged property. After placing her under arrest, Hitman was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/23/2022 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
