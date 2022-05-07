St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A4003100

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/6/2022 at approximately 1156 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sherman Drive, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: VCOR, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Shari Hitman

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: Community Resource Center

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported disturbance that included a disorderly person and property damage. The offender was identified as Shari Hitman. Investigation revealed Hitman was in violation of her court ordered conditions and damaged property. After placing her under arrest, Hitman was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/23/2022 at 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

