SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Natera, Inc. Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Purchaser of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, reminds investors that a purchaser of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Natera class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) securities between February 26, 2020 and April 19, 2022 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Commenced on April 27, 2022 in the Western District of Texas, the Natera class action lawsuit – captioned Schneider v. Natera, Inc., No. 22-cv-00398 (W.D. Tex.) – charges Natera and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered losses as a result of Natera's misconduct, click here.

Natera Accused of Misleading Shareholders

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Natera offers genetic testing in the areas of women’s health, oncology, and organ health. Among other things, Natera produces and markets a non-invasive prenatal test (“NIPT”) called “Panorama,” and a screening test for kidney transplant failure called “Prospera.”

The Natera class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Panorama was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (ii) Prospera did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (iii) as a result of defendants’ false and misleading claims about Natera’s technology, Natera was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (iv) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (v) therefore, defendants’ statements about Natera’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 1, 2022, The New York Times published a detailed report calling into question the accuracy of certain prenatal tests manufactured by Natera and other diagnostic testing companies. Among other things, The New York Times reported that Natera’s positive results for several genetic disorders were incorrect more than 80% of the time. On this news, the price of Natera common stock declined.

Less than two weeks later, on January 14, 2022, the Campaign for Accountability – a nonprofit watchdog group – filed a complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting an investigation as to whether “Natera repeatedly claimed – in marketing materials and earnings calls – that [its] tests are much more reliable than it appears they really are.” On this news, the price of Natera common stock further declined by more than 9%, further damaging investors.

Then, on March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research issued an investigative report alleging, among other things, that “Natera’s revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers.” On this news, the price of Natera common stock suffered a double-digit percentage decline.

Less than a week later, on March 14, 2022, a jury found that Natera had intentionally and willfully misled the public by utilizing false advertisements to market Prospera in violation of the federal Lanham Act, the Delaware Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and Delaware common law. This news resulted in further declines in the price of Natera common stock.

Finally, on April 19, 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a safety communication “to educate patients and health care providers and to help reduce the inappropriate use of [NIPTs].” The FDA cautioned that statements about NIPTs’ reliability and accuracy “may not be supported with sound scientific evidence” and revealed the existence of “cases where a screening test reported a genetic abnormality and a confirmatory diagnostic test later found that the fetus was healthy.” On this news, Natera’s share price declined once again.

Lead plaintiff motions for the Innovative Industrial Properties class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than June 27, 2022.

Natera Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

If you purchased Natera securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

