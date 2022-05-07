Licksters NFT Project, Attracts Investors with Weekly Buyback-and Burn Program and Low-Cost Whitelist Sale
Licksters, a new (NFT) project, has attracted investor attention for its weekly buyback-and-burn program and upcoming low-cost whitelist sale on May 14, 2022.
Our weekly 5 percent buyback-and-burn program will support long-term price stability and value growth of each digital asset in our collection.”AUSTIN, TEXAS (TX), UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The buyback-and-burn program and whitelist sale promise to shift value to investors and reward long-term holders. The Licksters NFT and metaverse project includes a collection of 10,000 NFTs in the Solana blockchain, each resembling suckers or lollipops as a direct portrayal of how individuals are being seen in the world today. Each NFT was designed with a stack of different traits, characteristics, and rare, scenic backgrounds from around the world, including New York City, Hong Kong, Australia, London, Paris, Moscow, and Cairo.
— Sonja Cross -Founder
In addition, each Licksters NFT doubles as a membership token for the Licksters metaverse and upcoming play and win gaming system, which will allow holders from worldwide to interact, play, work, trade, and build while collecting powerful and unique Licksters in a globalized, virtual community. The project has been spearheaded by Sonja Cross, a former Assistant Vice President in Bank of America’s global technology division, whose diverse information technology experience spans over 10 years and includes work as a software analyst, Ruby on Rails developer, and agile coach within the banking industry for companies like General Motors and USAA.
Sonja teamed up with commissioned artists to design the NFT collection. “Our new social NFT project and community-based pay and win metaverse will present exciting opportunities for investors,” remarked Sonja Cross. “We are excited to announce a whitelist sale for early buyers and a weekly 5 percent buyback-and-burn program for our community, which will facilitate growth and investment opportunities,” she added. Licksters buyback-and-burn program will support long-term price stability and value growth of each digital asset in the collection through a weekly 5 percent buyback-and-burn from traded sales volume and unsold NFTs.
The program increases the value of each digital asset in the collection, and such buybacks have previously been used to recollect NFTs on the secondary market in an effort to reduce supply, increase market price, and shift value to investors and reward long-term holders. Historically, similar buyback-and-burn programs have been instrumental in sustaining token growth and stability, increasing liquidity in secondary exchange trading, and incentivizing long-term holding at record-high rates. “We are determined to create value for our investors and community,” added Sonja Cross. “Our weekly 5 percent buyback-and-burn program will support long-term price stability and value growth of each digital asset in our collection.
Additionally, the program rewards long-term holders, including those who get in early through our whitelist sale on May 14, 2022,” she added. Investors will have the opportunity to get in early and hold long-term at the lowest rates through the Licksters whitelist sale on May 14, 2022. At the whitelist sale, each NFT in the collection will retail for just 1.5 Solana before a public sale on May 16, 2022, which begins at 2.2 Solana. Early participation in the whitelist sale is thus guaranteed to generate instant profits for those who choose to participate and support this NFT project and community-based pay and win metaverse. To learn more about the Licksters project, please visit Licksters.io.
