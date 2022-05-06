Licksters, A Revolutionary New NFT Project and Community-Based Metaverse, Announces Whitelist Sale and Public Launch
Licksters, a new social non-fungible token (NFT) project and community-based pay and win metaverse, has announced that an exclusive whitelist sale.
"Our first major game in the Licksters metaverse will be an adventure game, which will allow Licksters NFT holders to play and travel to earn more exclusive Licksters NFT,""AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licksters, a new social non-fungible token (NFT) project and community-based pay and win metaverse, has announced that an exclusive whitelist sale will open on May 14, 2022, and an official public launch sale will follow on May 16, 2022.
— Sonja Cross -Founder
The exciting project has been spearheaded by Sonja Cross, a former Assistant Vice President in Bank of America’s global technology division. Her diverse information technology experience spans over 10 years and includes work as a software analyst, Ruby on Rails developer, and agile coach within the banking industry for companies like General Motors and USAA.
As NFT and metaverse technology grew, Sonja took her own investment experience and teamed up with a close friend, artist Frank [Last Name], and other commissioned artists to design a collection of NFTs that resemble suckers or lollipops, a direct portrayal of how individuals are being seen in the world right now and in her mind. In total, 10,000 NFTs were professionally designed for the initial Licksters collection, each of which has been stacked with different traits, characteristics, and rare, scenic backgrounds that capture views from all parts of the world, including New York City, Hong Kong, Australia, London, Paris, Moscow, Cairo.
Each Lickster NFT lives in the Solana blockchain, and will soon double as a membership token for access to the Lickster metaverse and its innovative play and win gaming system. In this metaverse, Licksters NFT holders will be able to interact, play, work, trade, and build while simultaneously collecting powerful and unique Licksters with real-world value as expendable assets. The globalized virtual community will facilitate a revolutionary way for people to meet, build, and play with others worldwide, including from communities as diverse as New York City to Hong Kong.
“Our first major game in the Licksters metaverse will be an adventure game, which will allow Licksters NFT holders to play and travel to earn more exclusive Licksters NFT,” remarked Sonja Cross. “NFT holders will be able to travel and show their adventures skills, earn real rewards in the form of drops, and accomplish so much more by playing games that will be introduced over time to teach people how to travel the world with the power of metaverse technology. These games will reward Licksters NFT holders, especially early adopters, and show that there is a little Lickster in all of us,” she added.
The Licksters project roadmap currently plans to offer a slew of other benefits to NFT holders, including a 5 percent weekly buyback and burn, which will help to increase the value of each virtual token, and a monthly profit share of 25 percent on all physical and digital merchandise sold from LicksterX and charity giveaways to support non-profit organizations like NPower. Additionally, the Licksters project will offer the lowest gas fees in the industry on the Solana blockchain and come with entrance into the project’s play-and-win metaverse and future gaming system’s free, special edition NFT drops.
“By communicating frequently and keeping the community informed about the creative efforts of the Licksters Team, we aim to maintain a high level of engagement for the community,” added Sonja Cross. “We can ensure a unique player experience by combining the contributions of our game developers, artists, and partners from blockchain gaming communities for a revolutionary, one-of-a-kind experience,” she added.
To learn more about the Licksters project, please visit Licksters.io. Additionally, discover more and browse current Licksters white paper on the company website. The whitelist sale will begin on May 14, 2022, at a price of 1.5 Solana, and the public launch sale will begin on May 16, 2022, at a price of 2.2 Solana.
