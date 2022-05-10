MAP Esports Network Announces Plan to Enter NFTs, XR and Metaverse with New Business Division
New Media and Gaming Franchise to Include NFT Marketplace, Blockchain Gaming and XR, VR & AR Programs
The metaverse and Web 3.0 is real. MAP Esports Network is uniquely positioned to provide content, services and business offerings to the NFT, metaverse and blockchain gaming space.”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAP Esports Network, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has started a new division of its business, focused on expanding its existing and new content, products, programs and services to the metaverse.
— Jacob R. Miles III, Founder, CEO, MAP Esports Network
The metaverse is commonly defined as a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. The metaverse more specifically describes the Web 3.0 based applications and worlds that are built on the blockchain. MAP Esports Network has identified two primary metaverse layer platforms that it will seek to build products and services for Decentraland, and The Sandbox. In addition, the Enjin platform has been identified for blockchain game development. There are multiple Play-To-Earn video games that MAP Esports is evaluating and plans to develop.
MAP has identified partners for the development of its NFT Marketplaces to distribute NFTs to Opensea, Rarible, Nifty Gateway and Coinbase NFT Marketplaces, utilizing its content, relationships, upcoming projects and third-party intellectual properties.
To-date, MAP Network has focused on providing its content to traditional audio and video channels like Spotify, Audible, Apple, Facebook, YouTube, its gaming centers, experiential retailers and OTT platforms. It offers a range of programs and services to experiential retailers, content creators, municipalities, non-profits, publishers, and brands. MAP's network provides access to mainstream and grassroots communities through its STEM and STEAM focused (PPL) Power Players League™, (esports, videogames, robotics, coding) competitions, media and entertainment (audio, video, curriculum, publications) content. MAP develops its own content, (audio, video, characters, stories) has its own amateur, (esports, gaming, coding and robotics) league and teams, and has access to its founder's library of toys and games, entertainment, and gaming properties.
Through the introduction of its metaverse business division, the company believes it will be able to expand its current offerings to clients in the metaverse and those who want to participate in the emerging NFT and Metaverse opportunities. MAP's model utilizes its expertise in media and entertainment to help make the world a better place for kids, families, and communities. Jacob R. Miles III will temporarily head the new metaverse division and MAP Esports will seek to bring further expertise with strategic partnerships, hires, and advisors in 2022.
Jacob R. Miles, CEO at MAP Esports Network, said: “The opportunity in the metaverse and Web 3.0 is very significant. Our current and planned clients and partners along with some of the largest video game publishers in the world are expanding their business models into the metaverse. That is why we believe that MAP Esports Network is uniquely positioned to provide positive social impact based, content, services product and business offerings by applying our existing expertise and capabilities to the metaverse. We have already begun efforts to expand into the NFT, VR, metaverse and blockchain gaming space.”
NFTs Generated a Record $2.5 Billion in First Half of 2021
NFTs are crypto assets that represent ownership of a unique digital item such as an image, song, meme, tweet, video clip or video game asset. Ownership is recorded on an open blockchain, often the Ethereum network, allowing owners to buy and sell an NFT on a specialized marketplace in place of the property it represents. NFTs are what makes a video game a blockchain game. NFTs are a booming new market it’s been a record year for NFTs — non-fungible tokens — as sales of NFTs hit $25 billion, in 2021. Many celebrities, brands and content creators, including Coca Cola, Gucci, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg, Elon Musk, Melania Trump, Leo Messi, Shawn Mendes have participated in the space.
MAP Esports Network Getting Early Exposure in XR, Metaverse, Blockchain Gaming and NFT Market
A media and entertainment content development and distribution firm with representatives in New York, Dallas-Ft Worth, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Paris, and Canada. It is focusing on the Metaverse, VR, Blockchain and NFT space. There is great potential for growth and positive social impact in what MAP Esports Network has planned for its competitions, programs, events, shows, content, intellectual property and those of its partners.
About MAP Esports Network Inc.
MAP Esports Network, Inc. is a media, entertainment and metaverse focused content development and distribution platform company with community touchpoints that reach mainstream and grassroot audiences. Physical and digital touchpoints include publications, XR curriculum, events, podcasts, video, esports league, teams, games, collectables, mentor-based, municipal, and retail gaming center programs that support disadvantaged children via STEM and STEAM curriculum embedded in esports, videogame, robotics, and coding competitions. MAP Esports Network is the founder and creator of Project Family - Bridging the Digital Divide through esports, gaming and robotics, events. The company is currently seeking investors and strategic partners.
