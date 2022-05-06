2016 Missing Person Case Now Being Investigated as a Homicide

May 6, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – On July 16, 2016, 46-year-old Jose G. Gonzalez was reported as missing to Anchorage Police by his coworkers when he did not show up for work. An investigation was conducted; efforts to locate Jose were unsuccessful. APD detectives were assigned to the case shortly thereafter and continued the investigation patrol had started.

In the summer of 2021, Alaska State Troopers recovered human remains in Turnagain Pass. At the beginning of 2022, those remains were identified as Gonzalez. His death is now being investigated by APD as a homicide.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the circumstances of Gonzalez’s death, who have not already spoken with police, is asked to contact Detective Sarber at 907-786-2651 or brett.sarber@anchorageak.gov. To remain anonymous, you may leave a tip online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com

