Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eight to the Florida Rehabilitation Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Victoria Gaitanis, Canada West and the reappointment of Tammy Davis, Allison Klein, Lisa Mason, Jose Morales, Sandra Rancano, and John “JB” Seiner to the Florida Rehabilitation Council.

Victoria Gaitanis

Gaitanis, of Tallahassee, is the Bureau Chief for Special Education at the Florida Department of Education. She is a member of the Council for Exceptional Children, Keys to Exceptional Youth Success Big Bend Chapter, and the Council of Administrators of Special Education. Gaitanis earned her bachelor’s degree in education and her master’s degree in education from Florida State University.

Canada West

West, of Sarasota, is the Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the Division of Vocational Rehab. She is a representative on the Counselor Advisory Team. West earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of British Columbia and her master’s degree from Webster University.

Tammy Davis

Davis, of Dover, is a Managing Director at StevenDouglas. She has volunteered her time with Camelot Community Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, and the United Way of the Suncoast. Davis attended Hillsborough College and the University of South Florida.

Allison Klein

Klein, of St. Johns, is a Senior Advocate and Investigator for Disability Rights of Florida. She has served on the Accessibility Advisory Council and the Job Opportunities Consortium. Klein earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of South Florida.

Lisa Mason

Mason, of Jupiter, is Senior Director of Employment Related Services and Adult Day Training at Gulfstream Goodwill Industries. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida State University and her master’s degree in organizational behavior management from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Jose Morales

Morales, of Jacksonville, is the Americans with Disabilities Act Manager at CIL Jacksonville. Previously, he was a Program Specialist with the City of Jacksonville’s Disabled Services. Morales is the National Federation of the Blind’s Jacksonville Chapter Vice President. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Florida.

Sandra Rancano

Rancano, of Miami, is a Transition Manager at Parent to Parent of Miami. Previously, she was a Special Education Advocate at Advocating for Autism. Rancano serves on the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent’s District Advisory Panel for Exceptional Student Education. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida International University.

John “J.B.” Seiner

Seiner, of Saint Augustine, is an Account Manager at Wheeler’s Medical Supply. He sustained a spinal cord injury in 2006 and has been a vocational rehabilitation volunteer and advocate since. Seiner earned his bachelor’s degree in business from the University of North Florida.

