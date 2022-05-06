Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Rafael “Tony” Arza and Kelly Garcia to the Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees.

Raphael “Tony” Arza, PhD

Arza, of Miami, is an Educational Consultant for Mountain Moving Strategies. He is currently appointed to the Charter School Appeal Commission under the Florida Department of Education. Arza earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Franciscan University of Steubenville, and both his master’s degree and his doctorate in theological studies from John Paul II Institute.

Kelly Garcia

Garcia, of Tampa, is the Committee Chair and Board Member for Frameworks of Tampa Bay. She is a career educator and a member of Teneo Network. Garcia earned her bachelor’s degree from the Catholic University of America and her master’s degree from the University of Florida.

