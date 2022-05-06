Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A2002274                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Olson           

STATION: VSP St. Albans                             

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/06/22 – 1235 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 105

 

TOWN: Sheldon, VT

WEATHER: Clear      

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear & Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jason Kennison

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Enosburg, VT

VEHICLE MAKE: Case IH

VEHICLE MODEL: Puma 165

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Rodney Hall

AGE: 71

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Milton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley-Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: MC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: Fatal

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On May 6th, 2022 at approximately 1235 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle crash involving a farm tractor towing a piece of farm equipment and a motorcycle. Shortly after the initial call was received a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene and advised that the operator of the motorcycle, Rodney Hall (age 71 of Milton), was deceased.  Subsequent investigation revealed that the tractor appeared to pull into the roadway in front of the motorcycle which was traveling west on Route 105. The operator of the tractor, Jason Kennison (age 38 of Enosburg), was transported to the St. Albans Barracks on suspicion of DUI. Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks are working with the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office on possible criminal charges as the investigation is still ongoing. Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Additional information regarding criminal charges will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

 

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov

 

