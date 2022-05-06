Traffic Patterns Shifting Again at Loop 338 and east Yukon Road

ODESSA – The next phase of work at the Loop 338 overpass project at Yukon Road on the northeast side of Odessa will have another major traffic switch the week of May 9.

The section of Yukon Road between Loop 338 and Faudree Road will be opened to traffic again. Meanwhile the section of Yukon Road between Grandview and Loop 338 will be closed to through traffic, though access will be maintained to The Bridge Odessa church.

Northbound traffic on Loop 338 will be diverted to the newly constructed ramp near Yukon Road as well.

Also, southbound traffic on Loop 338 will not have any way to access Yukon Road directly. Northbound Loop 338 will be able to turn east on to Yukon Road and go to Faudree Road. Westbound traffic on Yukon Road coming from Faudree Road will be forced to turn north on Loop 338.

The traffic switch is scheduled to go into effect the evening of Monday, May 9, 2022, and be in place for approximately four months. The process of making the switch will take several hours overnight.

The Yukon Road crossover of Loop 338 will remain closed. There will be no way to cross Loop 338 from one part of Yukon to the other part of Yukon.

“This is an important project for the community, and we do not take these steps lightly,” interim Odessa District Engineer Lauren Garduno said. “We appreciate the patience of the traveling public as they have to find alternate routes for their daily routines because of this project. “We realize this is a huge inconvenience for motorists, but it really is a necessary step.”

There are two major alternate east-west routes for those who routinely use Yukon Road: Highway 191 and 52nd/56th Street (the road that has a traffic signal on East Loop 338 between Yukon Road and Highway 191).

The speed limit has been reduced to 65 mph on Loop 338 through the construction zone. A heavy law enforcement presence may in use at times to improve safety.

The overpass project is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone.

Ragle Construction Inc. of Euless, Texas, won the project with a low bid of a little more than $15.7 million.