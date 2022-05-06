Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,737 in the last 365 days.

JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR EMERY COUNTY

Posted: May 6, 2022

Emery County, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a part-time justice court judge position that will serve Emery County. The position will replace Judge Steven L. Stream who will retire on July 1, 2022.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Emery County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have earned a high school diploma or GED. In addition, candidates must be a resident of Emery County or an  adjacent county for at least six months immediately preceding appointment.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office form must be completed and is available on the court’s website (www.utcourts.gov/admin/jobs).  The salary range for the position is $27,780 to $50,004 per year. For additional information, contact Mary Huntington, Emery County Human Resources Director, at (435) 381-3578.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the  attention of Amy Hernandez, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake  City, UT, 84114-0241. For an application or information, email amymh@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit its nominees to the Emery  County Commission within 45 days of its first meeting. The Emery County Commission will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

« DRAPER JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED
JUDGES TO DETERMINE NEED FOR GRAND JURY »

You just read:

JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR EMERY COUNTY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.