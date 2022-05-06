Erin J. McCormick Named as a Partner at Madigan & Lewis, LLP
Madigan & Lewis, LLP is proud to announce that Erin J. McCormick has become the newest partner of the Silicon Valley family law firm located in San Mateo, California.
Since earning her law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, Ms. McCormick has dedicated her entire legal career to advocating for clients in complex family law matters including high-conflict child custody disputes and complex financial dissolutions.
“We are so excited to have Erin as a partner in our firm!” said Kimberly A. Madigan, “She has been a great asset to Madigan & Lewis, LLP and will be an even bigger asset as a partner.”
“Erin started with us in 2020 as an Associate Attorney. We have been consistently impressed by the quality of her work and her commitment to the firm and to its clients. We feel fortunate to have a lawyer of Erin’s caliber join us as our Partner. “said Victoria K. Lewis.
While Ms. McCormick strives to resolve cases in structured negotiated settlements, she has extensive experience in all phases of litigation and regularly appears before both private judges and public court judges.
Ms. McCormick's special legal interests include domestic violence litigation and advocating for minor children to ensure their voices in the court process are heard.
Ms. McCormick Super Lawyer Northern California Rising Star, a select award given to the top 2.5% of attorneys under 40 or in practice for less than 10 years. She is also a member of Lawyers of Distinction.
“Madigan & Lewis, LLP is one of the most distinguished family law firms on the Peninsula. To become a partner in the firm is a great honor,” said McCormick. “I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the future success of this firm.”
Madigan & Lewis, LLP is a woman-owned and operated family law firm. Both founding partners (Kimberly A. Madigan and Victoria K. Lewis) are certified by the State Bar of California’s Board of Legal Specialization as Family Law Specialists. They have been selected as Super Lawyers every year since 2019. Victoria Lewis is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, an organization promoting the highest degree of professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
