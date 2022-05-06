FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 6, 2022

New Washington County Court Help Center opens in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Today, members of the Maryland Judiciary as well as representatives from Washington County Board of County Commissioners and the Maryland Center for Legal Assistance celebrated the grand opening of the new court help center in Hagerstown. The center officially opened in late January and began offering digital and remote services to self-represented litigants.

“Being able to provide high-quality, free legal help is an important component of ensuring equal access to justice for self-represented litigants,” said Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader, Court of Appeals of Maryland. “Through efforts like these, Maryland has built a reputation as a leader in providing civil access to justice. These centers are an important resource in advancing the Maryland Judiciary’s mission to provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all.”

The new Washington County Court Help Center, which is located in the law library on the first floor of the Circuit Court for Washington County, is open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. allowing litigants to speak virtually with an attorney, complete court forms, and other digital court help resources.

“Our doors are open for all litigants in need of access to court assistance,” said Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson, Circuit Court for Washington County. “We thank the Maryland Center for Legal Assistance and the support within the Judiciary for ensuring we continue the Judiciary’s mission in Washington County.”

“It is important that we offer services in proving fair access to justice to more than just our highly populated jurisdictions,” said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. “I applaud Judge Wilson and his staff on their vision and how this technology could work, and this model of success will be surely utilized in other locations.”

“In fiscal year 2021, MCLA delivered over 114,000 instances of service to litigants across Maryland through Court Help Centers statewide,” Managing Director Emily M. Angel, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance, LLC (MCLA). “There are sure to be more this year. MCLA is ready to assist litigants via the new kiosks in the Circuit Court for Washington County.”

“The Circuit Court Help Center will provide our citizens more access to the legal process by providing more complete and accurate information to the Courts to render the best possible decision,” said President Jeffrey A. Cline, Washington County Board of County Commissioners.

The Judiciary also runs a statewide center that serves litigants remotely via phone, live chat, and email, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information on the Maryland Courts Help Centers, visit: https://mdcourts.gov/helpcenter

