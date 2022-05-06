Submit Release
Northampton County: Upcoming Work on State Roads

County:  Northampton Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Township Road name:  PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Closure and detour are as follows.

05/08-05/12 - Hecktown Road Interchange

Detours -

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange PA 248 to PA 33 South  - Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South PA 33 North to PA 248 - Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248 PA 33 South to PA 248 - Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248 PA 248 to PA 33 North - Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Hecktown Road to PA 33 South - Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South PA 33 South to Hecktown Road - Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road PA 33 North to Hecktown Road - Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Hecktown Road to PA 33 North  - Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Start date:  5/8/22 Est completion date:  5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Various Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Bethlehem, Glendon Borough, Lower Saucon & Williams Townships Road name:  Interstate 78 West Between:  Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Work in shoulder area. Please use caution when traveling through the area. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Bethlehem Road name:  Easton Avenue Between:  Santee Mill Road and Stefko Boulevard Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for roadway patching. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/13/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Moore Township Road name:  Moser Road Between:  Scenic Drive and Delps Road Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/9/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Moore Township Road name:  Hoch Road Between:  Scenic Drive and Mountain View Drive Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/10/22 Est completion date:  5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Nazareth Borough Road name:  Penn Allen Road Between:  Daniels Road and Broad Street Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/11/22 Est completion date:  5/11/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Moore Township Road name:  Point Phillips Road Between:  Mountain View Drive and Scenic Drive Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/12/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Bethlehem Township Road name:  PA 33 North Between:  Interstate 78  and US 22 Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/9/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  12:00 AM To 07:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer Township Road name:  PA 33 North Between:  US 22 and Belfast Interchange Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/10/22 Est completion date:  5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Plainfield Township Road name:  PA 33 North Between:  Belfast Interchange and Monroe County Line Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/11/22 Est completion date:  5/11/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Plainfield Township Road name:  PA 33 South Between:  Monroe County Line and Belfast Interchange Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/12/22 Est completion date:  5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  12:00 AM To 07:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer and Bethlehem Townships Road name:  PA 33 South Between:  Belfast Interchange and US 22 Interchange Type of work:  Sweeping Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/13/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  12:00 AM To 07:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  City of Easton, Wilson Borough and Palmer Township Road name:  Hackett Avenue Between:  13th Street and Bushkill Street Type of work:  Other Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/11/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Wind Gap Borough and Plainfield Township Road name:  Old Allentown Road at Center Street Between:  - and - Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/12/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer and Plainfield Townships Road name:  PA 33 South Between:  Hecktown Road and US 22 Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Palmer and Plainfield Townships Road name:  PA 33 North Between:  US 22 and Hecktown Road Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/11/22 Est completion date:  5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Northampton Municipality:  Portland Borough and Upper Mount Bethel Township Road name:  PA 611 Between:  River Road and Monroe County Line Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/13/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

