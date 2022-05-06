Northampton County: Upcoming Work on State Roads

​

County: Northampton Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Closure and detour are as follows.

05/08-05/12 - Hecktown Road Interchange

Detours -

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange PA 248 to PA 33 South - Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South PA 33 North to PA 248 - Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248 PA 33 South to PA 248 - Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248 PA 248 to PA 33 North - Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Hecktown Road to PA 33 South - Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South PA 33 South to Hecktown Road - Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road PA 33 North to Hecktown Road - Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Hecktown Road to PA 33 North - Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Start date: 5/8/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No County: Northampton Municipality: Various Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 75 (To PA 611) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete repair work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No County: Northampton Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon Borough, Lower Saucon & Williams Townships Road name: Interstate 78 West Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309) Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Work in shoulder area. Please use caution when traveling through the area. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: City of Bethlehem Road name: Easton Avenue Between: Santee Mill Road and Stefko Boulevard Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for roadway patching. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/13/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Moore Township Road name: Moser Road Between: Scenic Drive and Delps Road Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/9/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Moore Township Road name: Hoch Road Between: Scenic Drive and Mountain View Drive Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/10/22 Est completion date: 5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Nazareth Borough Road name: Penn Allen Road Between: Daniels Road and Broad Street Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/11/22 Est completion date: 5/11/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Moore Township Road name: Point Phillips Road Between: Mountain View Drive and Scenic Drive Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/12/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Bethlehem Township Road name: PA 33 North Between: Interstate 78 and US 22 Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/9/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 07:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer Township Road name: PA 33 North Between: US 22 and Belfast Interchange Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/10/22 Est completion date: 5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Plainfield Township Road name: PA 33 North Between: Belfast Interchange and Monroe County Line Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/11/22 Est completion date: 5/11/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Plainfield Township Road name: PA 33 South Between: Monroe County Line and Belfast Interchange Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/12/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 07:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer and Bethlehem Townships Road name: PA 33 South Between: Belfast Interchange and US 22 Interchange Type of work: Sweeping Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/13/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 07:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: City of Easton, Wilson Borough and Palmer Township Road name: Hackett Avenue Between: 13th Street and Bushkill Street Type of work: Other Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/11/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Wind Gap Borough and Plainfield Township Road name: Old Allentown Road at Center Street Between: - and - Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/12/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer and Plainfield Townships Road name: PA 33 South Between: Hecktown Road and US 22 Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Palmer and Plainfield Townships Road name: PA 33 North Between: US 22 and Hecktown Road Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/11/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Northampton Municipality: Portland Borough and Upper Mount Bethel Township Road name: PA 611 Between: River Road and Monroe County Line Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/13/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 02:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

