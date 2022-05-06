Lehigh County: Upcoming Work on State Roads

​

County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie and South Whitehall Townships, City of Allentown Road name: US 22 Between: Interstate 78 and 15th Street Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Motorists should expect weeknight lane restrictions between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM on US 22 east and west between Interstate 78 and 15th Street for the ongoing US 22 pavement rehabilitation project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zones. Start date: 5/8/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Whitehall Township Road name: US 22 Between: 15th Street and PA 145/ MacArthur Road Type of work: Milling & Paving Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Motorists should expect weeknight lane restrictions between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM on US 22 east and west between 15th Street and PA 145/MacArthur Road/Seventh Street for the ongoing US 22 pavement rehabilitation project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zones. Start date: 5/8/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Upper Macungie Township Road name: US 222 Between: Tek Park Drive and Old Topton Road Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions for work related to the US 222/PA 863/Schantz Road Intersection Improvement Project. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: Various Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 49 (PA 100) and Exit 54 (US 222) Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions in both directions for construction work that includes replacing median barrier, existing drainage maintenance, accelerated concrete roadway patch work, paving, guide rail upgrades, signage and pavement markings. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/8/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Lehigh Municipality: City of Allentown Road name: 24th Street Between: Hamilton Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 6/17/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 04:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

