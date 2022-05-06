Submit Release
Monroe County: Upcoming Work on State Roads

County:  Monroe Municipality:  Hamilton Township Road name:  US 209 Between:  Manor Drive and Interstate 80 Type of work:  Inspection Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/10/22 Est completion date:  5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Various Road name:  PA 33/US 209 Between:  Interstate 80 and Saylorsburg Exit Type of work:  Line Painting Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions in both directions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/16/22 Est completion date:  7/1/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Stroud Township Road name:  Stokes Mill Road Between:  PA 191 and Stokes Avenue Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Tobyhanna Township Road name:  Interstate 80 East Between:  Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Monroe Municipality:  Paradise and Pocono Townships Road name:  PA 314 Between:  Upper Swiftwater Road and PA 715 Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for roadway base repairs. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/11/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

