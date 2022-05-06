Monroe County: Upcoming Work on State Roads

​

County: Monroe Municipality: Hamilton Township Road name: US 209 Between: Manor Drive and Interstate 80 Type of work: Inspection Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/10/22 Est completion date: 5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Various Road name: PA 33/US 209 Between: Interstate 80 and Saylorsburg Exit Type of work: Line Painting Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions in both directions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/16/22 Est completion date: 7/1/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Stroud Township Road name: Stokes Mill Road Between: PA 191 and Stokes Avenue Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Tobyhanna Township Road name: Interstate 80 East Between: Exit 277 (PA 940 / PA TPK) and Exit 284 (PA 115) Type of work: Pothole Patching Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Monroe Municipality: Paradise and Pocono Townships Road name: PA 314 Between: Upper Swiftwater Road and PA 715 Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions for roadway base repairs. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date: 5/11/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

