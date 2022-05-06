Submit Release
Berks County: Upcoming Work on State Roads

County:  Berks Municipality:  Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township Road name:  US 222 Between:  Paper Mill Road and PA 724 Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restrictions for work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Please use caution. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 12:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Berks Municipality:  Muhlenberg Township Road name:  5th Street Highway Between:  Water Street  and Kutztown Road Type of work:  Milling & Paving Work being done by:  Local Permittee Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions for milling and paving of crosswalks. Work is being performed by a contractor for Muhlenberg Township. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  5/8/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  06:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  City of Reading Road name:  5th Street Highway Between:  Lancaster Avenue and Allentown Pike Type of work:  Crack Sealing Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on 5th Street Highway north and south. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 05:30 AM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Hamburg Borough, Greenwich, Windsor, Tilden & Upper Bern Townships Road name:  Interstate 78 Between:  Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east and west. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Berks Municipality:  Muhlenberg Township Road name:  East Huller Lane Between:  Leesport Avenue and 5th Street Highway Type of work:  Brush Cutting Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date:  5/13/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

