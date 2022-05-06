Berks County: Upcoming Work on State Roads

​

County: Berks Municipality: Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township Road name: US 222 Between: Paper Mill Road and PA 724 Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restrictions for work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Please use caution. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 12:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No County: Berks Municipality: Muhlenberg Township Road name: 5th Street Highway Between: Water Street and Kutztown Road Type of work: Milling & Paving Work being done by: Local Permittee Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for milling and paving of crosswalks. Work is being performed by a contractor for Muhlenberg Township. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/8/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: City of Reading Road name: 5th Street Highway Between: Lancaster Avenue and Allentown Pike Type of work: Crack Sealing Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on 5th Street Highway north and south. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:30 AM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Hamburg Borough, Greenwich, Windsor, Tilden & Upper Bern Townships Road name: Interstate 78 Between: Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 35 (PA 143) Type of work: Litter Removal Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Be alert for lane restrictions on I-78 east and west. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/9/22 Est completion date: 5/12/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes County: Berks Municipality: Muhlenberg Township Road name: East Huller Lane Between: Leesport Avenue and 5th Street Highway Type of work: Brush Cutting Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 5/13/22 Est completion date: 5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? Yes

