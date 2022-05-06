Submit Release
Carbon County: Upcoming Work on State Roads

County:  Carbon Municipality:  Palmerton Borough Road name:  PA 248 Ramps at Delaware Avenue Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  There will be various ramp restrictions at the PA 248 Ramps in Palmerton Borough for work related to the ongoing PA 248 Resurfacing Project. Restrictions will be during daytime hours. Closures are as follows:

May 10 - PA 248 East to Delaware Avenue

Detour Information -

Delaware Avenue to PA 248 west. Detour - Take entrance to PA 248 east to PA 145 to  westbound Main Street in Walnutport Borough to PA 873 north to PA 248 west. Delaware Avenue to PA 248 east. Detour – Take entrance to PA 248 west to Bowmanstown Exit to Bank Street to PA 895 to PA 248 East Eastbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue. Detour - Continue to PA 248 east to PA 145 to  westbound Main Street in Walnutport Borough to PA 873 north to PA 248 west to Delaware Avenue exit. Westbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue. Detour - Continue west to Bowmanstown Exit to Bank Street to PA 895 to PA 248 East to Palmerton Exit at Delaware Avenue. PA 248 Westbound to PA 895. Detour -  Club Road, Cherry Hill Road, Fireline Road, White Street, and Bank Street. Start date:  5/10/22 Est completion date:  5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  06:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Banks Twp. Road name:  Cigar Plant Road Between:  PA 93 and Luzerne County line Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Be alert for slow moving vehicles. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Kidder Township Road name:  PA 903/Highway to Adventure Between:  Unionville Road and Monroe County Line Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/11/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Weatherly Borough and Packer Township Road name:  Brenkman Drive Between:  PA 93 and Spring Mountain Road Type of work:  Pothole Patching Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/9/22 Est completion date:  5/10/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes     County:  Carbon Municipality:  Kidder Twp. Road name:  Interstate 80 Between:  Luzerne County Line and Monroe County Line Type of work:  Litter Removal Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction:  Daytime Restriction:  Mobile shoulder closures in both directions. Please use caution when traveling in work zones. Start date:  5/11/22 Est completion date:  5/13/22 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

